Convoy of cars and trucks leave Bluff destined for Parliament

Trucks and cars involved with Convoy 2022 NZ parked on the side of the road near Invercargill on Sunday ready to continue their journey to Parliament in Wellington. Vehicles and their occupants will leave and join the convoy at different stages.

Gore farmer Logan Evans interrupted his family’s holiday in Wanaka to take part in Convoy 2022 NZ as it moved north through Southland on Sunday.

Convoys of all types of motor vehicles left Bluff and Cape Reinga destined to meet up at Parliament in Wellington on Tuesday, protesting Covid-19 mandates, the Bill of Rights, and censorship.

Vehicles will leave and join the convoys at different stages, but some will remain in it to the end.

Evans said he was pleased to see about 200 people taking part in the convoy in Invercargill on Sunday.

‘’It’s about freedom of choice ... we’re frustrated with this Government continuing to plough ahead making its own rules and not listening to its people,” Evans said.

‘’These mandates are out of hand.”

Convoy co-organiser Derek Broomhall, of Invercargill, is travelling to Wellington but is not sure if politicians will meet will convoy organisers.

‘’We’ll see if anyone will talk with us,” he said.

“If not, we’ll leave letters on the doorstep [of Parliament].”

Convoy organisers would make speeches outside Parliament, Broomhall said.

A lot of New Zealanders were struggling financially and had lost jobs, he added.

“They’re sick of the Government making changes without asking us what we want, they won’t listen to us.

“People just want to have their say and ask questions and get answers.”

Broomhall and other South Island supporters of the convoy planned to stay Sunday night in Christchurch before heading to Picton for a Cook Strait ferry crossing.

A police spokesperson said there had been no incident with the convoy travelling up the country.