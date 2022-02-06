'Truly exceptional rainfall': Heavy rain causes flooding in Taranaki, soaks North Island

Flooding in Cape Egmont, Taranak taken by resident Lynley Johnson

A "truly exceptional" amount of rain has fallen in Taranaki on Sunday, as the region gets lashed with wet weather.

One weather station in the region – at Cape Egmont – recorded 138mm of rain in just four hours on Sunday, which, in comparison, is the same amount of rain New Plymouth would typically experience across the winter month of July.

A total of 463.8mm of rain has now fallen at Cape Egmont between 2am Saturday and 1pm Sunday “with more still to come”, MetService said.

“This is truly exceptional rainfall for a station at sea level,” it said.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Wet weather is forecast for much of the North Island this long Waitangi Day weekend.

Lisa Burd/Stuff State Highway 45 in Taranaki is closed due to flooding.

Aotearoa New Zealand has seen a deluge in the past few days, with the South Island’s West Coast experiencing huge rainfall amounts in particular.

It’s now the North Island’s turn for significant wet weather, with a slow-moving front travelling across it, bringing further periods of heavy rain to many areas.

On Sunday/ Waitangi Day, heavy rain was expected for much of the North Island, while Taranaki had a red weather warning in place until 2pm.

Metservice Metservice lower North Island Waitangi weekend forecast.

The Taranaki region saw significant rainfall levels, surface flooding, a road closure and a slip on Sunday.

A video shared online showed floodwaters running through Rahotu School in Western Taranaki, while State Highway 45 between Okato and Opunake, was closed due to flash flooding.

NZTA's website also showed a slip had occurred on SH3 Mokoia, near the Tangahoe Bridge, with speed restrictions in place.

MetService had earlier advised online that the downpour was expected to cause dangerous river conditions and significant flooding.

“Slips and floodwaters are likely to disrupt travel, making some roads impassable and possibly isolating communities,” it said.

Lisa Burd/Stuff Coastal flooding

Meteorologist Dan Corrigan told Stuff the region had seen exceptional rainfall numbers.

“Rain started falling on Mt Taranaki before the rest of the region on Friday night and hasn’t stopped since.”

Other central North Island areas such as Marton had roads closed due to flooding, while the Saddle Rd in Manawatū was closed on Sunday afternoon due to fallen trees. Road restrictions are in place on SH3 Bulls to Whanganui, near the Turakina Valley Road Intersection, due to a slip.

Heavy rain warnings in place

A heavy rain warning was in place in the Tararua District on Sunday until 8pm, while a further warning about the Tararua Ranges lifted at 2pm.

Another rain warning was in force in Hawke’s Bay, north of Napier and Gisborne, from 4pm Sunday until 7pm Monday.

Heavy rain watches have been issued for much of the North Island on Sunday, including for Waitomo, Taumarunui, Taihape, Whanganui and Manawatū – lasting until about 5pm.

Further watches are in place for Hawke’s Bay, about and south of Napier, between 9am Sunday and 6am Monday.

An additional heavy rain watch is enforced for Coromandel Peninsula, Bay of Plenty and Rotorua, between 10pm Sunday and 7pm Monday.

What's in store next week?

Looking ahead to the working week, the Tararua District, Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne in particular, will see further heavy rain on Monday as a slow-moving front continues travelling across the central North Island on Monday and Tuesday. It will then move north while weakening on Wednesday.

Later on Wednesday and on Thursday, another front is expected to move onto the South Island, bringing rain to western and northern areas.