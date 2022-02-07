Meet the 18-year-old bell-ringing maestro at Wellington's St Paul's Cathedral

At 18 years old, Wellington’s Dylan Thomas is decades younger than most bell ringers, but his talent is beyond his years.

Thomas is a member of the Wellington Bell Ringers, which play the bells at St Paul’s Cathedral every Sunday.

He was drawn to bell-ringing after watching a Youtube video on the subject in 2016.

“I was just hooked, it was the most bizarre thing ever ... as a result I joined the band at the cathedral, and they’ve been so welcoming and supportive, and I grew really fast into the ringer than I am today,” he said.

READ MORE:

* Bells toll for Dunedin's returning albatross

* Veteran No 8 Thomas Waldrom back where it all began and ready to empty the tank

* Handbell ringers want to pass on 'dying art'



Dylan Thomas is an 18-year-old bell ringer at St. Paul’s Cathedral.

Thomas won the 2020 Learning the Ropes Achievement Award from the Association of Ringing Teachers, announced at an awards ceremony in Derbyshire, Britain.

The judges noted the high number of quarter peals (a bell ringing performance of 1250 ringing changes) he had performed in a short time, and the dedication he showed by travelling from Pukerua Bay to Wellington City for practice and performance ringing.

It’s not a typical hobby for an 18-year-old, but he’s found most people are really supportive.

“I was really happy with how well-received it was by people,” he said. “I thought everyone would think it was really weird, but they actually love it.”

On Sunday, Thomas and Wellington Bell Ringers put together their most complex arrangement in months, with 12 separate bells being rung at St Paul’s Cathedral in a complex and highly choreographed pattern.

Due to shortages of ringers and Covid-19 disruptions, the team has mostly been down to six bells for the last year-and-a-half.

“They haven’t been rung together since October 2020, so it’s a rare sound for the people outside who are listening,” he said.

Dylan Thomas ringing with the Wellington Bell Ringers.

Bell ringers follow patterns called methods, which give each individual member rules and sequences for how to ring their bell.

The Wellington Bell Ringers play every Sunday at the cathedral, but not all the members are affiliated with the church – many do it just for the love of the bells.

“I love the sound. I’m not totally in it for the sound, but that is the thing I appreciate the most,” Thomas said. “Oftentimes, the ringing is so good that you’re in a trance. You know it’s good ringing when you're in a trance, you can almost fall asleep.”

Thomas was drawn to bell ringing after watching a YouTube video on the subject.

Thomas has been ringing for three years now. He said he enjoyed the opportunity to push himself and continue to learn new and more complex ringing techniques.

“You’re always doing something new and hard, especially here. This tower is special in that we’ve got some really special ringers who know so much about ringing, and they’re just always pushing us to do the best that we can.”

Wellington Cathedral has 14 bells, ranging from 200 kilograms to 1400kg.

The bell tower and bells were installed in 1984. Several of the bells are well over 100 years old after being recycled from the demolished St Edmund’s Church in Northampton, England.