Heavy rain, muggy nights forecast for many, with more wet weather on the way

Parts of the North Island have seen swollen rivers, flooding, roads closed, and trees and power lines down due to a deluge over the long weekend.

Weather stations in Taranaki saw “truly exceptional rainfall” on Sunday, and flooding led to the closure of a main state highway in the region.

The slow-moving front that soaked Taranaki continues to affect other parts of the North Island on Monday, bringing further periods of heavy rain to eastern and northern areas.

MetService has issued a range of heavy rain warnings and watches for Hawke’s Bay north of Napier, Gisborne, Bay of Plenty about and east of Whakatāne, Coromandel Peninsula and Waikato.

READ MORE:

* 'Truly exceptional rainfall': Heavy rain causes flooding in Taranaki, soaks North Island

* Power outages in parts of North and West Auckland following heavy rain

* Far North fire: Firefighters to leave Waiharara, but peat to burn for six months

* Deluge 'well and truly over' but West Coast braced for more rain to come

* Rainfall in Manawatū puts emergency centre on watch, floods roads



MetService Heavy rain warnings and watches are in place on Monday due to a slow-moving front passing over the North Island.

MetService meteorologist Dan Corrigan​ explained that the wet weather system that caused significant rain and flooding in the West Coast last week had moved north and brought heavy rain to Taranaki and central North Island areas on the long weekend.

During the rain event in Taranaki, 478mm of rain was recorded at Cape Egmont which was a “phenomenal” amount for a station at sea level, he said.

More than 200mm of rain fell about the Tararua Ranges, Castle Point recorded 121mm, and 99mm was recorded at Masterton Airport. Masterton experienced its wettest February day since records began in 2009, Corrigan said.

On Monday there is still substantial flooding in some areas, and although more rain was expected to fall throughout Monday, especially in Gisborne, the most severe parts of that weather system had now passed.

Lisa Burd/Stuff Roads turned into rivers in Taranaki on Sunday, including Mid Puniho Road.

Heavy rain warnings and watches

Heavy rain warnings are in place for Hawke's Bay, north of Napier, Coromandel Peninsula, and Waikato until 5pm.

Further rain warnings are in place for Bay of Plenty, about and east of Whakatāne, until 6pm, and for Gisborne until 8pm Monday.

Gisborne in particular was expected to see periods of heavy rain, with 120mm to 170mm forecast to fall throughout the day.

NZTA/Nelson Mail Contractors cleared SH6 after flooding and debris closed the main route between Blenheim and Nelson last week.

Heavy rain watches have also been issued for northern areas on Monday. A watch is in place for Hawke’s Bay, about and south of Napier, until 1pm Monday.

A heavy rain watch for Bay of Plenty, west of Whakatāne, and Rotorua, is in place until 6pm. There’s also a low risk of thunderstorms for northern Auckland on Monday afternoon/evening.

What’s in store for this week?

The front sweeping across the upper North Island, and the moist easterly flow across the eastern areas are expected to ease by Tuesday.

Hawke’s Bay, Gisborne and Auckland are still likely to see showers on Tuesday, with further rain also forecast for Bay of Plenty about and west of Whakatāne, Coromandel Peninsula and parts of Waikato.

LISA BURD/STUFF Stony River (Hangatahua) in Okato, Taranaki, in full flood on Sunday.

Warm, muggy evenings are expected for the upper North Island over the next few nights, with overnight lows expected to be in the late teens–early 20s.

Overnight lows in the South Island are also expected to gradually increase in the coming days following a recent drop in temperatures.

Blenheim in particular could have been feeling a bit chiller on Monday, with its high just 17 degrees Celsius – nearly 8C cooler than a typical February day for the area.

While the South Island has had a reprieve from most of the wet weather over the weekend, an active front preceded by strong moist northerlies is expected to approach the South Island from the Tasman Sea on Wednesday.

Similar to the last weather system, this new front will bring warm air down from the tropics again, however there’s still “a fair amount of uncertainty” around how much rain it will bring to the West Coast, Corrigan said. They’re keeping a close eye on the weather system.

The front is forecast to move north across the South Island on Thursday and reach the lower North Island on Friday, and will bring periods of heavy rain with it.

Westland in particular will see periods of heavy rain from late Wednesday and Thursday, and as a result, MetService has issued a heavy rain watch for Westland from 6am Wednesday – 9am Thursday.