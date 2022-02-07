Taranaki clears up after wettest Waitangi weekend

Stony River (Hangatahua) in Okato, Taranaki, in full flood on Sunday.

People in South Taranaki spent Monday clearing up after the wettest Waitangi weekend for many years.

Coastal and South Taranaki took the biggest hit, with roads washed out and contractors surveying the damage.

Supplied Opunake High School principal Andrea Hooper with her son Cade Carr in the flood water at the school on Sunday.

At Opunake School, floodwaters reached knee height but did not get inside the buildings, a fact principal Andrea Hooper found “amazing” as she dealt with the aftermath.

‘’It came within a centimetre of coming in the doors,” Hooper said. “It was so close.’’

READ MORE:

* 'Truly exceptional rainfall': Heavy rain causes flooding in Taranaki, soaks North Island

* New emergency phone installed at Pātea

* Taranaki climate in December was first wet, and then mild.



The school’s caretaker opened a trap door under the school and the water went out there, Hooper said.

Her son Cade Carr was out on his boogie board in the grounds.

There was still some debris to be cleaned up, she said, but the school would be open on Tuesday.

LISA BURD/Stuff Clearing up at Sandra and Eric Price's flood-hit garage. From left: family friend Isabelle McCready-Scouller, 15, grandchildren Ashlee, 16, and Daimein (corr) Price, 7, Sandra Price, Amy Price, daughter, and Eric Price.

Rahotu Primary School, however, will be shut after extensive flooding and the closure of the Mid Parihaka Rd bridge until a thorough engineering assessment can be carried out.

“No buses will run. Over the next day we are looking at alternative routes,” principal Brigitte Luke wrote in a message to parents.

A decision about reopening will be made by 3pm on Tuesday.

In Okato, Sandra and Eric Price had been renovating their new house, with a new kitchen neatly packed up in the garage.

Then the garage flooded, daughter Amy Price said.

''The kitchen is a bit wet now.''

They are going to get the kitchen installer to see if it can still be put in, she added.

LISA BURD/Stuff Ashlee Price, 16, Isabelle McCready-Scouller, 15, and Daimein Price, 7, clear out the garage following the flood.

The Prices are retiring from their dairy farm after 42 years and are due to move into their new home in May.

''We've had heavy rain previous to this and never had this problem,” Amy said.

LISA BURD/Stuff Sandra and Eric Price’s new home in Okato was hit by the weekend's flooding.

South Taranaki District Council (STDC) reported significant damage to the road network.

Tangahoe Valley Rd is open to the lake, but extreme care is needed.

Drivers using Stent Rd to the coast, Opua Rd, Coast Rd, and Punagrehu Rd should also use extreme care.

“Other roads in the district may be blocked or damaged with slips, debris, and surface flooding, so please avoid driving if possible and take care if travelling,” STDC spokesman Gerard Langford said.

“And we are continuing to receive calls of damage, mainly from coastal Taranaki.”

Taranaki Civil Defence Emergency Management said SH45 between Okato and Opunake, which was shut at 8am on Sunday, had reopened, with speed restrictions between Rahotu and Pungarehu.

There are also speed restrictions at SH3 south at Mokoia, near the Tangahoe Bridge due to a slip.

LISA BURD/Stuff The turn off to Mid Parihaka Rd/Upper Parihaka Rd.

While there will still be some surface flooding out there, everyone should treat floodwaters, rivers and streams as contaminated, Civil Defence said.

‘’Please stay out of these waterways for at least three days after rainfall.’’

Wastewater overflow warning signs have been erected at York St in Patea, Mana Bay, the Patea Boat ramp, Tawhiti Stream, Middleton Bay and Opunake Lake.

People should not collect fish/shellfish and plant life or come into contact with the water at these locations until further notice.

Despite the significant rainfall in North Taranaki, the New Plymouth District Council reported few issues with its stormwater network.

The exception was in Inglewood where for more than four hours raw sewage overflowed into a Konini St stormwater manhole and then entered a tributary of the Waiongana Stream.

Warning signs have been erected.

Over Saturday and Sunday, 192.6 millimetres of rain fell in New Plymouth and 191mm in Hāwera, Metservice New Zealand reported on Monday.

‘’For context, New Plymouth averages 82mm in total over the entire month in a typical February, and Hāwera averages 73mm,’’ it said.

In Stratford, 221mm of rain fell, Inglewood had 235mm, and Pātea 219.8mm.

Cape Egmont received 470mm of rain from early Saturday morning while Taranaki Maunga had 485mm.

Lisa Burd/Stuff Flooding around Mid Puniho Road, Taranaki, on Sunday, February 6

Metservice New Zealand forecaster Aidan Pyselman said it was looking like there could be more rain over the region on Friday and Saturday.

‘’Tuesday will see scattered rain. Wednesday won’t be too bad, mainly cloudy with a few showers.’’

Later in the week there looked like there would be another trough from the North Tasman Sea, with subtropical air, he said.

‘’It’s five or six days away, but it’s looking like there could be more heavy rain Friday and Saturday. Thursday’s not too bad. The rain looks to move in overnight Thursday in Central New Zealand, and then Taranaki cops it Friday and Saturday.’’

Temperatures will remain in the mid 20s during the day with an overnight minimum of 19 or 20, Pyselman.

Extreme Weather Taranaki’s Craig Jeffrey said the weekend rainfall totals were among the largest recorded in recent years, and if another deluge did arrive ‘’we’d certainly” be looking for the record books.