New Zealand Defence Force fires 21-gun-salute marking Queen's 70th Jubilee

The New Zealand Defence Force shot a 21-gun-salute in Wellington to mark the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s ascension.

The echoes of gunshots rang out across Wellington harbour on Monday as members of the 16th Field Regiment fired a 21-gun salute in Wellington.

The guns were fired to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II to the throne.

The conditions were relatively still and quiet at Point Jerningham, where a small crowd of locals gathered to watch the salute.

It was part of a series of celebrations held across the world to mark the occasion – the first British monarch and the female monarch in known history to hold a throne for seven decades.

In a tribute statement, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern thanked the Queen for “her dedication and inspiration”.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff The salute was conducted from the Saluting Battery at Point Jerningham.

The Queen’s anniversary fell on Sunday, February 6, but the salute was moved to Monday as gun salutes are traditionally not conducted on Sundays.

The salute was fired at noon by personnel from the 16th Field Regiment, Royal New Zealand Artillery, based at Linton Military Camp.

It was shot using four 25-pounder guns at the Saluting Battery at Point Jerningham - the only permanent saluting battery in New Zealand,

The site is at Roseneath Memorial Park, below Roseneath School on Mt Victoria, Wellington.

The last time a gun salute was heard in Wellington was in April 2021 to mark the death of Prince Phillip.

Twenty-one is the standard number for royals and heads of state, while heads of government receive 19-gun salutes. The extra 20 symbolises the death of a monarch.

The practice of firing gun salutes grew from naval tradition where an approaching warship would fire its cannons to show that its guns were empty, demonstrating they were unloaded and they had no hostile intent.

These days, all salutes are fired with blank cartridges.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff About 80 per cent of salutes in New Zealand are conducted at Pt Jerningham, and the four 25-pounder guns that are stored at that location are used.

If the salute is conducted elsewhere, such as Government House, four 105mm L119 Light Guns are used.

Salutes conducted in Auckland are generally fired by the Royal New Zealand Navy.