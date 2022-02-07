ShearforBlair raises $50,000 for Southland Charity Hospital

Shearers Cole Wells, Eru Weeds and David Gower take part in the Shear4Blair event at Wohelo Station, West Otago.

More than 10,000 lambs no longer have their fleeces after a 24-hour fundraising shearing event was held during Waitangi weekend.

And the Southland Charity Hospital is more than $50,000 better off because of their efforts.

Starting at 6am on Sunday morning, Braydon Clifford, Cole Wells, Eru Weeds and David Gower started the first of 12 two-hour stands, shearing at Wohelo Station at Moa Flat, West Otago.

By the time they finished at 2pm on Monday, Clifford had shorn 1543 lambs, Wells 1435, Weeds 1891 and Gower 1607. Shaun Bradley had also shorn 50 fleeces, and Southland MP Joseph Mooney also contributed with the hand-piece.

All funds from the Shear4Blair event, including the shearers’ wages, were donated to the Southland Charity Hospital, which is being set up by Missy Vining after her husband Blair died of bowel cancer.

Robyn Standish Brayden Clifford had a tally of 1543 lambs at the end of the Shear4Blair event.

Vining was there at the end of the event and on a livestream told host and TV presenter Matt Chisholm that it had been ‘’emotional’’ watching the shearers bring up the tally of 10,000.

The funds will be spent on medical equipment for the hospital.

Robyn Standish Leon Samuels supports Eru Weeds as he takes part in the Shear4Blair 24-hour shear-a-thon.

The event had to be moved forward a day because of heavy rain late last week.