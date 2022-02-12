'Lion Man' Craig Busch 'wants big cats back' from Kamo Wildlife Sanctuary

Lion Man Craig Busch hits back at animal abuse allegations. (Video first published in September 2016)

New Zealand’s former “Lion Man” claims he is working to “get [his] big cats back” from a Northland sanctuary.

Craig Busch, a self-taught big cat wrangler, was the founder and majority shareholder of Zion Wildlife Gardens Ltd, which was recently reborn as Kamo Wildlife Sanctuary.

Busch, who now lives on a farm called the Jabula Big Cat Sanctuary, north of Johannesburg, South Africa, became well known as the Lion Man in 2004 through a television series about his Northland zoo.

In 2006, Busch handed control of the zoo to his mother Patricia Busch, and he was sacked from the park two years later, leading to years of legal feuds.

In May 2008 Busch was convicted of assaulting his former partner and TV show co-star, Karen Greybrook.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Craig Busch, aka The Lion Man, now lives in South Africa at a farm called Jabula Big Cat Sanctuary. (File photo)

Her injuries included two cracked ribs, fractured vertebrae, and a shattered forehead which left her bedridden for months.

Busch was ordered to pay her $8000 in reparations.

The following year, keeper Dalu Mncube was mauled to death by a tiger at the park. The zoo later pleaded guilty to health and safety charges.

Zion Wildlife Gardens was put into receivership in July 2011, and it was reborn in 2012 as the Kingdom of Zion, which was forced to close by the Ministry for Primary Industries until the cats’ enclosures were upgraded.

David Rowland Zion Wildlife Gardens went into receivership in 2011. (File photo)

The park remained closed until December 2021, when it reopened as Kamo Wildlife Sanctuary, which is now owned by Bolton Equities.

Shortly before the sanctuary opened to the public, Busch began a fundraising campaign to “start proceedings to get [his] cats back from New Zealand”.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Busch claimed the cats still left at the sanctuary were still owned by Busch, and he wanted to get them to South Africa.

“Murray Bolton and the management at Kamo Wildlife Sanctuary do not have Craig’s permission to even open the park and show the cats,” the spokesperson said.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff A white tiger in an enclosure at Kamo Wildlife Sanctuary. (File photo)

Busch has launched an online fundraising campaign, seeking £5000 (just over NZ$10,000) to transport the cats to South Africa.

In 2016, the South African current affairs show Carte Blanche aired allegations he nearly killed a baby giraffe and dragged a lion through the bush while filming a segment for Animal Planet at Jabula Big Cat Sanctuary.

Busch denied the allegations, saying he was firm with the animals but did not abuse them.

The spokesperson also referred to the death of Zion, one of the lions at the Northland park.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Busch with one of the lions at the park back when it was Zion Wildlife Gardens. (File photo)

“I’d like to point out how many of his cats have died, under half the population are still alive.”

The spokesperson said Busch was a victim of a smear campaign.

“There’s a team of people out to destroy Craig from earning any kind of income anywhere around the world.”

Bolton Equities chairman Murray Bolton said Busch’s claims were “full of s...” and Busch knew he couldn’t take the cats to South Africa.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff The Lion Man once had a reality show which aired in more than 100 countries. (File photo)

“He can’t take them anywhere because of the way he declawed and interbred them,” Bolton said.

In October 2009, it was revealed that 29 of the 37 lions and tigers at Zion had been declawed during Busch's time there.

The practice was condemned as ''barbaric'' by big cat experts, but a spokesman for Busch said it was done “with the best interests of his cats uppermost in his mind”.

Bolton didn’t believe Busch would have a leg to stand on legally in regard to getting the cats back.

Bolton said he had no intention of defending allegations Busch made against him or the park.