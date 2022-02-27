A year of searching for family split by rental shortage

Three of Jess Graham's children are squeezed into one room, and another is living with friends as the family's search for a rental passes the year mark.

“I check TradeMe every day for new houses,” Graham said. “But they don’t come up very often. Any suitable houses, I’ll book a viewing, but half the time you don’t hear back.”

For more than a year, Graham, her husband and three of their children have lived with her mum in Wakefield, south of Nelson. With space at a premium, her 16-year-old has moved in with a friend.

The family likes Wakefield, and Graham and her husband have good jobs in the area. However, without a secure home together they are far from settled.

A TradeMe search on February 22 revealed just one family-sized rental property up for grabs in Wakefield.

It’s not much better elsewhere in Tasman: across the district (including rapidly-growing Richmond) there are just 17 two-bedroom or larger homes available to rent for less than $700. If you’re in need of a third bedroom, that number shrinks to 11.

Nelson fared little better, with 48 two-bedroom or more homes available under $700, and 20 three-bed-plus properties at the same price.

Graham and her husband have never missed a rent payment and have perfect credit, she said. When she asks why her application wasn't successful, property managers simply tell her everyone's in the same boat.

Andy MacDonald/Stuff Jess Graham lives in Wakefield and is looking for somewhere to call home. But the search for a rental has taken more than a year.

However, the owner of a private rental she applied for told her they were worried about damage.

“They said no because the kids were older, they didn’t want four teenagers in the house causing damage. But just because they're teenagers it doesn’t mean they’re going damage the property.”

Graham has widened her search to include rentals between Richmond and the Moutere, although this would mean spending a great deal more in fuel, she said.

While the couple have decent jobs as truck drivers, homeownership is a distant dream, Graham said. Current rental costs mean there's not a lot of wiggle room in the family budget – especially when there are $8000 braces on the horizon.

The family moved to Wakefield a couple of years ago after a stint in Perth. It was a return home, Graham said.

“It was time to come back, but I didn’t realise it would be this hard.”

Nelson Tasman Housing Trust director Carrie Mozena gets a lot of families coming to her for help.

The trust, which provides affordable housing in the region, had more than 100 applicants on its waiting list, she said.

Larger families found it challenging to find properties, Mozena said.

While there was a perception that children could be “hard on homes”, the main problem was simply a lack of supply, she said.

“Not many large homes are being built as rentals. There's a lot of building activity in Nelson, but most are two-bedroom homes, which doesn’t help large families.”

Mozena's advice to larger families was to be persistent.

“Don’t give up. If there's any debt or money barriers, do everything you can to show you're paying down debt.

“And be prepared to be creative, I know of a number of families who have said ‘look, I'd love to have a five-bedroom house, but I’ll figure out a way to make a three-bedroom home work’.”

However, for most it wasn't a choice, and Mozena had seen “heartbreaking” scenarios where overcrowding had led to problems, including impacting tenants’ health.