Artist taps into Southland's textile history

Artist Daegan Wells creates works inspired by the politics that surrounds him. His latest works focus on telling the unique story of Southland wool.

What do wool, stones and steel all have in common? When merged together by prolific artist Daegan Wells, they all tell stories of Southland’s political and social history.

Originally based in Christchurch, Wells, who has been featured in galleries across New Zealand and Melbourne, came to Southland following his Olivia Spencer Bower residency in 2017.

During the residency he explored New Zealand’s protest culture, which led him to the Manapouri Power station, and in turn to his Southland-based partner Scott.

“I came down here to do that wee project which is how I met my partner. I was meant to move to Auckland after that but, you know, four years later, and I’m still here.”

As a contemporary artist, Wells’ believes his work is more about the ideas and politics they convey using alternate mediums as opposed to the finished work.

For example, the protest culture project used clay collected by Wells from the Manapouri Power Station’s foreshore to convey an environmental stand for change.

Now, located on Scott's families fourth-generation dairy farm in Waipango, Wells is using fleece from their sheep for exhibitions to outline the social and political history of wool.

“I’ve always been really interested in things around me and how they were made, so here it’s the old wool-sheds and old equipment used in the cultivation of sheep,” he said.

“But now it’s mostly dairying in Southland, so I’m really interested in exploring that [switch to dairying] and the way to do that was hanging out with Isobel and exploring the way that you process fleece and work with materials ... it's an interesting place to be in terms of, there’s a conversation here.”

The Isobel he refers to is 82-year-old Colac Bay weaver Isobel Bates.

Over many “cuppas”, Bates has bestowed to Wells her knowledge of weaving wool using a loom, including the arduous process of preparing fleeces.

“My grandmother was really good friends with her ... so on the second day of being here I biked down to Isobel’s studio to say ‘hi’ and the first thing she said to me was ‘I remember you, you're the naughty kid’,” he laughed.

His work utilising wool was first featured in the exhibition Bush Coat, the result of his 2020 Enjoy summer residency at iconic New Zealand artist Rita Angus’ summer cottage.

“That residency meant I was spending a lot of time in Parliament, going through archives and exploring the politics of wool and the carpets in parliament, which are actually made in Australia from New Zealand wool,” he said.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Well's with his loom, and a plethora of wool that has been donated to him by Colac Bay weaver Isobel Bates, alongside many others in the community.

Last year, he was able to take that research a step further after receiving a grant from Creative New Zealand to explore Southland-made textiles.

The research mostly looked at wool and wool-based products, but also explored flax weaving and the history of textiles in building communities.

“It’s mostly wool-based crafts and looking at how craft and wool is used within New Zealand homes. So [for example], this idea of knitting a blanket that will be handed down for generations.”

“I interviewed this woman who did her apprenticeship in a clothing factory in Riverton in the 1950s, there’s all these interesting stories about how wool and fabric and textiles have all played a role in the community,” he said.

Wells has also begun to create beads utilising steel and stone’s collected from Colac Bay, a seaside town about 10 minutes from his home which has lost its main coastal road due to erosion, to attach to his wool-based pieces.

“I began collecting stones from the point where that water was coming in. I guess it's really thinking about these materials and objects and how they tell the story of a particular place.”

Wells was due to show his textile pieces in a group exhibition at the Cave Gallery in Melbourne this year, alongside an Auckland-based exhibition on queer identity and history, but Covid-19 has caused both to be postponed.

As an alternative, Wells is considering showing several of the pieces in Southland.

“I've been given so much by so many people in terms of equipment, wool and knowledge. It would be so nice to show the community what I’ve been working on.”

Despite some challenges, including difficulties integrating into Southland’s small art scene and the isolation of the farm, Wells has no regrets about the move.

“Sometimes I’m still surprised that I’m still here. I really did think I was coming for the summer. My friends all think I’m crazy, but I love the animals and I love the farm.”