Fatal crash at Waitahanui, near Taupō, road reopens

The single-car crash happened on State Highway 1 in Waitahanui on Thursday afternoon.

A person has died following a single-car crash on the main highway around Lake Taupō.

Emergency services were called to the crash on SH1 in Waitahanui, about 20 minutes’ south of Taupō.

Police were told of the single-car crash, near Hurae Road, about 1.45pm on Thursday.

The Serious Crash Unit attended and motorists were asked to avoid the area or expect delays.

For several hours, State Highway 1 was closed between Anzac Memorial Drive (Taupō Airport) and Pihanga Road in Tūrangi, Waka Kotahi said.

The road was fully clear and open again by 5pm.

Police confirmed one person died following the crash.