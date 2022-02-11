Woman loses sister hours before MIQ release

Davina Sully, left, wishes she was able to see her younger sister Simone Twinn one more time before she passed away.

Davina Sully “scaled mountains” to see her younger sister before her death, but in the end, she missed it by six hours.

Having travelled from the United Kingdom, she was stuck in a managed isolation room just a three-hour drive from her sister in Waipukurau when she passed.

Sully is sharing her family’s story after reading about Southlander Stacey Lewis’ struggle to get home from Australia to support her grieving family, because she wants change for families in similar situations.

“How much more heartache, distress and trauma does the New Zealand government choose to inflict upon ordinary, everyday folk from across the world who find themselves in highly challenging circumstances?,” she asked.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the border will start re-opening in phases, starting with self-isolation requirements for fully vaccinated citizens returning from Australia on February 27.

Government announced last week that MIQ would be phased out from the end of February and non-citizens from visa-waiver countries would be allowed to skip MIQ from July.

A spokesperson for Managed Isolation and Quarantine said Sully and her husband posed too high a risk to be allowed to leave early because they were travelling from the United Kingdom – which was considered high risk at the time – they were travelling together, and because there would be other people in the house where they wanted to complete their isolation period.

National Party MP for Invercargill Penny Simmonds, in a statement, also criticised the MIQ system on Friday, highlighting the case of a Dunedin family with links to Invercargill who spent 26 days in isolation after one daughter tested positive on day five and another tested positive on day 14.

“I say the system is broken and punitive – especially now that Kiwis around the country can isolate at home, while this family and others have been forced to languish in a hotel in Auckland for weeks,” she said.

When Sully's sister Simone Twinn​ was diagnosed with aggressive bowel cancer in August 2021, she began the logistical challenge of getting to New Zealand to see her.

The MIQ experience was itself traumatic, Sully said, pointing to small rooms, cold food and a lack of human contact.

When her family her told her they were unsure she’d make it to her sister in time, she and her nephew, who had arrived on October 4 from Australia, applied for an exemption to leave MIQ a day early.

She was double vaccinated and had returned negative Covid-19 tests, but her applications was denied.

“I felt torn into little pieces, totally powerless, denied a basic human right, treated with cruelty and without compassion, incarcerated,” Sully said, adding that the situation placed enormous stress on the whole family.

STUFF Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announces the original plan to reopen New Zealand to the world in 2022, in November.

Her nephew was released twelve hours before his mum passed and spent just five minutes with her while she was lucid.

Sully said all she and her family were asking for was to be released just 24 hours early.

“If we could have had just one day, we could have said goodbye to each other.”

The Managed Isolation spokesperson said applications for exemptions prior to October 28, 2021, were scored using a public health risk assessment tool, provided by the Ministry of Health, which decision makers were legally obligated to apply.

“Decisions about exemptions from managed isolation are not easy, and we sympathise with people who are in distressing situations who apply for exemptions,” the spokesperson said.