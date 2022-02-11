Hundreds of motorbike riders still make their way to Invercargill

James Green, Andrew Mostert and Colby Mostert have ridden from Christchurch to Invercargill even though the 2022 Burt Munro Challenge was cancelled.

The “Burt” may not be on but that hasn’t stopped hundreds of motorcylists still making their way south to Invercargill.

This year’s Burt Munro Challenge that was scheduled for February 9 to 13 was cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The week-long event traditionally attracts thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts to city each year.

Andrew Mostert, his son Colby and James Green are in Invercargill, part of five-rider contingent from Christchurch.

The Mostert’s moved to New Zealand from South Africa in late-2019 and as soon as Andrew learned about Burt Munro, the challenge weekend was pencilled in his calendar.

This year's Burt Munro Challenge was going to be his first, and he said if it went ahead in 2023 he would ride south again.

Mostert’s group took three days to ride down from Christchurch, via Te Anau, Riverton and The Catlins.

The elder Mostert has been riding for 30 years and 18-year-old Colby, wearing his dad’s red-and-black flamed leather jacket, just got his licence.

“We landed here [New Zealand] in September and I had bought a bike already by November. My favourite pastime is to jump on a motorbike and see where the road takes me.”

As soon as a workmate told him about the film The World’s Fastest Indian, Mostert began researching Burt Munro.

John Hawkins/Stuff The Burt Munro Challenge scene at Oreti Beach, Invercargill, during the 2019 event.

Mostert’s neighbour rode a Harley-Davidson as well and was a challenge regular.

“He says they go every year in February to Burt Munro, do I want to come with? And I went ‘shit yeah’.”

The trio were having a look at the E. Hayes And Sons motorbike collection on Friday, a popular tourist attraction and meeting place for Burt Munro Challenge riders.

E. Hayes And Sons general manager Debbie Hodges estimated there had been about 200 riders through the store.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Grahame Jarratt racing on his Honda CBR 1000 RRSP1 1000 at the Burt Munro Challenge Street (Formula 1) Races in Invercargill in 2021.

“That doesn’t sound like many, but we thought it would be zero.

“I think it’s really good they’ve still made the trip south. Accommodation and hospo still needs the boost.”

There had been line-ups of motorbikes outside the store since Tuesday, Hodges said.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Burt Munro Challenge NZ Beach Racing Champs held at Oreti Beach in 2020. Pictured Race 1 of the Up to 500cc class.

It was the first time the Burt Munro Challenge had been cancelled since it began in 2006.

Challenge committee chairman Craig Hyde said there were at least 200 riders in town.

The event usually had 2000 to 2500 riders for the rally and 500 racers, Hyde said.

Agricultural show Southern Field Days and the challenge both being cancelled were big losses for the province, so having hundreds of riders come down was great for the economy, Hyde said.

While working on Stewart Island on Thursday, Hyde spoke to a group of Palmerston North riders who came every year, and decided to keep their annual February time-off and explore places they had not been before.

The 2023 event is scheduled for February 8-12 and registrations open October 1.