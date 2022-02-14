Final remediation plan awaited for asbestos-affected Motueka fire site

A suspicious fire in January destroyed some disused buildings on a large King Edward St site in Motueka, raising concern about the potential spread of asbestos.

A remediation plan is expected to go to WorkSafe soon for a Motueka site that has asbestos-containing material in disused buildings, some of which were engulfed by fire in January.

Wakatū Incorporation owns the land but not the former tobacco industry buildings on the leasehold site along King Edward St where the presence of asbestos was a concern long before the suspicious blaze on January 10.

A police investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 105, quoting file number 220110/9080.

Wakatū property & commercial group general manager Iain Sheves on Monday said the plan for the remediation of the site was a complicated and multi-stage process.

Prior to the fire, Wakatū had been working with consultant PDP, contractor Grun, WorkSafe and Tasman District Council for more than a year to put in place a plan for the safe removal of the buildings.

“The fire considerably complicated the situation and a revised works program has had to be devised,” Sheves said.

PDP and Grun were finalising the revised methodology for the safe removal of asbestos-containing material from site and the demolition of the remaining buildings. That finalised plan would then be supplied to WorkSafe for its approval.

“We expect to pass this over to WorkSafe in the next couple of weeks,” Sheves said. “We have kept the council staff dealing with this matter abreast of developments throughout.”

Sheves’ comments come after the matter was discussed on Thursday at a meeting of the council regulatory committee.

Committee chairwoman Dana Wensley said the blaze had created a “reasonably sized regulatory issue” for staff to deal with to ensure the safety and the well-being of the community against any potential exposure to asbestos.

“My understanding is that there will be, at some stage once a plan is worked up, a workshop ... and we can be briefed deeper in terms of our responses to that and the steps forward,” Wensley said.

Council environmental assurance group manager Dennis Bush-King told committee members that staff were working closely with Wakatū, as well as the adjoining neighbours “and progress is being made”.

“But, I guess, until we see the final remediation plan, it's still a work in progress.”

Bush-King said he could provide reassurance that the council was getting “every co-operation from Wakatū, and they are doing everything that could be expected of them ... in terms of working with the adjoining landowners, meeting the costs of the cleanup, and engaging appropriate advisers to ensure that the work is done properly”.

While the council did not know when the demolition would occur, that would be spelt out in the remediation plan.

Councillor Anne Turley said it was good that staff were pleased with what was going ahead.

However, it was hard for elected members to answer questions from members of the community “when we don't know all the details either of that final plan”.

“I don't want to see it drag on and on too long,” Turley said.

Bush-King said he did not detect “any unreasonable dragging of the chain” on Wakatū's part.

Wensley asked if a statement could be issued “clarifying what we're doing to assist people in the community so that they can have some level of comfort that ... we aren't resting on our laurels in relation to this”.

Bush-King said council staff could work with Wakatū “to do something on that, yes”.