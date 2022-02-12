Three people seriously injured in three separate crashes in Canterbury

Canterbury's emergency services attended three separate serious crashes all within about 30 minutes on Saturday. (File photo).

Canterbury's emergency services have been kept busy on Saturday, attending to three separate serious crashes all within about 30 minutes.

The first crash happened on Wains Crossing Rd in Waimate about 9.36am on Saturday.

Police received a report of person crashing off their motorbike and injuring themselves, a police spokesman said.

A St John spokeswoman confirmed an ambulance responded and assessed and treated the person, who was in a serious condition, to Timaru Hospital.

Just before 10am, emergency services were then called to a single-vehicle crash on the Christchurch Northern Motorway near Kaiapoi.

An ambulance attended and took one person to Christchurch Hospital in a serious condition, the St John spokeswoman said.

Just minutes later, they were called to another crash at the intersection of Shands and Trents roads in Prebbleton.

Early reports suggested a vehicle had crashed into a lamppost, damaging the pole and causing the road to be cordoned off while it was replaced and the car removed.

The person was also seriously injured and taken by ambulance to Christchurch Hospital, the St John spokeswoman said.