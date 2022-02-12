A new multi-millionaire in Wellington after Lotto draw

One lucky Powerball player will be adding $8.5m to their bank account.

There will be celebrations in the Capital after Saturday night's Lotto draw.

One lucky Powerball player will be adding $8.5m to their bank account once they check the winning numbers.

The winning ticket was sold online through MyLotto to a Wellington player.

That person won the first division prize of $8m and $500,000 from Lotto First Division.

They are the second big Powerball winner of 2022, with an Auckland player winning $21m in late January.

Another person from Whāngārei will also be smiling after winning $500,000 in the First Division draw; that ticket was also sold on MyLotto.

Meanwhile, Strike Four has rolled over tonight and will be $400,000 on Wednesday.