A new multi-millionaire in Wellington after Lotto draw
There will be celebrations in the Capital after Saturday night's Lotto draw.
One lucky Powerball player will be adding $8.5m to their bank account once they check the winning numbers.
The winning ticket was sold online through MyLotto to a Wellington player.
That person won the first division prize of $8m and $500,000 from Lotto First Division.
They are the second big Powerball winner of 2022, with an Auckland player winning $21m in late January.
Another person from Whāngārei will also be smiling after winning $500,000 in the First Division draw; that ticket was also sold on MyLotto.
Meanwhile, Strike Four has rolled over tonight and will be $400,000 on Wednesday.