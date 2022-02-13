Streets become streams as parts of Wellington record second-wettest day on record

Wellington is being hammered by ex-cyclone Dovi, with large trees blown over in several suburbs, landslides threatening houses, and streets turned to streams.

MetService said Kelburn recorded its second-wettest day in the 24 hours to 9am Sunday. This station has been in operation for nearly a century. Wellington Airport also recorded its second-wettest day (116.1 mm) since records began there in 1960.

All Cook Strait ferry sailings have been cancelled on the back of forecasts indicating that winds could exceed 100 kmh and swells of 5 metres.

Several homes have been evacuated across the city as ex-tropical cyclone Dovi hits the North Island.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff A crane was brought in to remove a tree off a ute on Cluny Rd in Plimmerton.

Wellington City Council spokesman Richard MacLean said the council was "extremely busy" and had received at least 43 calls of flooding, slips, and trees down.

The Southern Landfill was now closed due to slips and flooding, and there were reports that roads in Makara and Ohariu Valley were blocked by flooding.

MacLean said the council’s contractors were “racing from one job to another” and the best advice would be that people should stay at home unless they absolutely had to travel.

MetService issued updated severe weather warnings at 9.31am Sunday. The heavy rain and strong wind warnings and watches are extensive, but a heavy rain watch has been lifted for Waitomo and Taumarunui, as rain is no longer expected to approach warning amounts in those areas.

Jess Gessner/Supplied Slip damage in Manchester St, Melrose.

The remnants of Cyclone Dovi were moving across the central North Island on Sunday morning and afternoon, then away to the southeast, MetService said.

Warnings and watches for heavy rain and severe gales are in force for many places.

A Houghton Bay home has also been damaged by a landslide this morning.

At about 3.30am in the Wairarapa, a man was rescued after his vehicle became trapped in deep water flooding on Kokotau Rd in Carterton.

He was able to get out of the vehicle and was not injured, police said. The road is now closed.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Jill Webley said at least two homes were evacuated overnight due to a slip in Plimmerton.

MetService Ec-cyclone Dovi has caused extreme weather across the central North Island, leading to a number of severe weather warnings.

