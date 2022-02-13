Winton Volunteer Fire Brigade firefighters now isolating

Winton Volunteer Fire Brigade firefighters are isolating after being identified as close contacts of a positive Covid-19 case.

The Southern District Health Board late on Friday evening confirmed there were positive cases in Invercargill and Gore.

Southland Fire and Emergency, on a social media post, say the Winton firefighters are following Government health advice, getting tested and isolating to keep themselves, and the community safe and reduce the risk of spreading the virus.

Their fire trucks will be out of service until they are able to come out of isolation.

The Winton community can be assured Fire and Emergency will still respond to emergencies.

Southland Fire and Emergency says if you have an emergency to call 111 and help will still be on the way.

Neighbouring brigades, including Browns, Dipton, Wallacetown and career firefighters from Invercargill, will provide support until Winton’s fire trucks are back in service.

“Covid-19, and the increasing prevalence of omicron in the community, has affected everyone - across New Zealand and globally. Right throughout the pandemic we’ve been planning for different scenarios, including what impacts omicron being in the community might have and if crews need to isolate – we are well prepared for this,” the social media post says.

“This planning is helped by the fact that as an emergency response organisation we always have contingency plans in place so we can respond when we’re needed – it’s what we do.”

Fire and Emergency New Zealand Southland district manager Julian Tohiariki said at this stage most of the brigade was isolating, except for a few members.

“We know we’ve got one positive case but we don’t know how many positive cases,” he said.

“In terms of here, we’re keeping a close eye on the chief and his brigade there,” he said.

The Southern District Health Board says it is not able to provide Southland specific data or locations relating to the cases, other than to say across the entire Southern District there are 200 close contacts isolating at home as of 2pm yesterday.

There are 16 current cases in the southern region.

People who were identified as close contacts were contacted by Public Health staff and instructed to self isolate.

The Ministry of Health’s locations of interest in the south include a variety of hospitality places in Queenstown and Wanaka, as well as a flight between Queenstown and Auckland. .

Meanwhile, the Southern, Dunedin, Clutha and Gore hospitals will all join Lakes and Dunston hospitals in the implementation of further safety measures designed specifically to decrease the spread of the virus.

The decision was made based on the confirmation of the Omicron variant in the district, and the increase in cases in the district and the unexpected risk Covid-19 positive patients and visitors to the hospitals.

The changes to the hospitals will affect staff, patients, and visitors.

Changes include:

Staff in public and patient facing roles will be wearing N95 masks. Those that are in high-risk areas such as the emergency department and maternity, will also be wearing eye protection.

Patients being admitted to wards will undergo a COVID-19 test on admission.

Patients may be required to wear an N95 mask if this is deemed necessary by clinical staff.

Increased focus on social distancing throughout all SDHB facilities

Restricted entrances at all facilities with all entrances monitored by staff, visitors screened for COVID-19 symptoms before entry, and public health measures enforced (QR code scanned, wearing a surgical mask, hands sanitised).

Visitors with mask exemptions will not be admitted entry.

Only one visitor at a time will be able to visit patients on wards. Individual wards may impose further restrictions or close wards to visitors if they feel there is a heightened risk to the safety of their patients.

Only one person may accompany someone who is attending an outpatient appointment or presenting at the emergency department for care. Children may accompany a parent or sibling if childcare is not available.

Maternity services will have different restrictions for patients and visitors. SDHB asks people speak with their lead maternity carer for more information or check the information on the Southern Health website.