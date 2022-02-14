Kiwi woman who helped popularise Wordle hopes it remains free

In Wordle, players have six tries to guess a target five-letter word.

A Wellington woman who helped make Wordle a social media phenomenon is hopeful the daily word game remains free to all now that it has been sold to The New York Times.

Wordle is a somewhat addictive online word game.

It’s a game that is far easier to simply ‘’do’’ than it is to explain to the unacquainted.

Suffice to say, that since being invented eight months ago by New York-based software engineer Josh Wardle, the game has gone ballistic. Millions of people play it every day.

Earlier this month Wardle sold the game to The New York Times, which said it would "initially remain free" to play, prompting speculation that it would one day come at a cost.

Wordle fans everywhere have expressed concern at the prospect they may have to pay for what has become a daily fix.

Among them is Wellington woman Elizabeth Scrivener, who invented the means by which players can share on social media (mainly Twitter) their efforts at cracking the daily word. This is done using emoji, meaning the word is not revealed.

Again, this will make far more sense if you just have a go.

So good was Scrivener’s invention that Wardle made it a feature of the Wordle website and attributed it to her.

Scrivener (Elizabeth S on Twitter) is, like others, hoping very much that the new owner continues to let the game be played at no cost.

“It was always a free game. There would be such a huge outcry if they started charging for it. People are hoping it [the game] might be used as a way of enticing people to their [The New York Times] website,” she said.

“It’s obviously a business decision that The New York Times will make. If they start charging, I won’t be playing ... Part of the fun of it was that it was a little self-made game, only once a day, that a bunch of us started playing. If it’s behind a paywall there will come a day when we say ‘remember the old days when Wordle was free, and we used to play it?’” she said.

“I’m hopeful it remains free because that’s kind of in the spirit of how the game took off,” Scrivener said.