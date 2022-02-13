One person dead after serious crash near Timaru

A vehicle went into a ditch and has caused some injuries in Temuka, Timaru on Sunday afternoon.

One person has died after a vehicle crashed into a ditch near Timaru, in South Canterbury.

Emergency services were called to Factory Rd in Temuka at 4.30pm on Sunday afternoon.

A Police spokesperson said one person has died, and another received moderate injuries in the single-vehicle crash.

Factory Rd remains closed between Springfield Rd and Rise Rd.

Motorists are asked to continue to follow traffic management in place, and avoid the area if possible.

The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance, Police said.