'We got really battered': Wellington City Council teams face huge clean-up following Cyclone Dovi

Wild weather has battered much of the North Island on Sunday, including Masterton.

A mammoth clean-up is underway to clear collapsed trees and mounds of earth that have come down across Wellington in severe weather.

Cyclone Dovi battered the greater Wellington and Wairarapa regions on the weekend with torrential rain and heavy winds – leaving residents wading through muddy slips, avoiding downed trees, or navigating flooded streets.

The city recorded its second-wettest day on record for 95 years, after the wettest-ever in 1939.

Teams of Wellington City Council workers will be “really, really busy” on Monday as they clean-up the mess, council spokesman Richard Maclean said.

Contractors had hundreds of weather-incidents on their hands in streets all over the city, he said.

“There’s a heap of roads around the city, everything from Hutt Rd down to the southern suburbs that have slips on them.”

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Residents on Holloway Road in Te Aro, Wellington, woke to a major slip and flooding on Sunday. Hugh Fergusson wades through a slip that came down outside his house.

This included a slip to an Evans Bay home which sent a tree through the rear of the house.

In Plimmerton, another large slip of earth on Cluny Rd upturned and trapped a vehicle, and the four houses above were evacuated, Porirua mayor Anita Baker earlier said.

It also hit Wairarapa, where a man was rescued from a flooded Carterton road in the early hours of Sunday morning, and State Highway 2 in Masterton was closed at midday due to flooding.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency workers are repairing damaged roads across the country and many road surfaces had been damaged by rainfall, National Emergency Response Team leader Mark Owen said.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff A home was evacuated on Melrose Road, Island Bay due to slip damage.

Wellington City Council’s Maclean said people should take care when driving or cycling in case debris remained in unexpected places.

“We got really battered, it was a pretty rough storm...fingers crossed nothing more will come tonight.”

MetService meteorologist Peter Little said Wellingtonians can expect to wake to a much clearer Monday, with showers easing and only a light breeze.

The rain was really on the way out since Sunday afternoon, he said.

“Temperature wise, it’s still reasonably cool looking at only 17 degrees on Monday in Wellington.

“There will be just a few showers early on, then it dries out, so those showers will clear in the early afternoon, and we will start to see the sun breaking through,” Little said.

Fire and Emergency were called 200 times from midnight Saturday to Sunday evening in the Wellington and Wairarapa, shift manager Murray Dunbar said.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Residents on Holloway Road in Te Aro, Wellington, woke to a major slip and flooding on Sunday. Russell Taylor (in high viz) and Mike Nelson get to work on a bank that slipped on Holloway Rd, Aro Valley.

Residents in Te Aro hadn’t seen slips of that scale for decades, they said on Sunday.

At Holloway Rd – a narrow road in a valley at the top of Aro Street near central Wellington – a large slip blocked the road. Russell Taylor, who had lived there since 1979, had not seen rain nor damage like it.

Residents were up sandbagging a house in the middle of the night, while another Holloway Rd home was flooded and one nearby had a slip come down behind it, he said.

Hugh Fergusson said a lot of rubble from some earlier digging up a driveway had made its way to Holloway Rd.

“One guy, who has lived here for 40 years, said this was the worst he has seen it,” he said.

Amanda Chu was at home at 8.20am on Sunday when a large slip came down behind her Melrose Rd home in Island Bay.

“I heard this massive rumbling and smash of windows,” she said.

Chu’s window and back door were smashed in, she said, and her whole backyard was full of rubbish.

She had evacuated from her home and was talking to EQC about when she could return.