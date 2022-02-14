Overnight earthquakes shake up southwest of the South Island

Two overnight earthquakes were both centred 30km southwest of Haast. Their location is indicated by the overlapping orange circles to the left of this GeoNet map.

Two shallow earthquakes have shaken up the southwest of the South Island overnight.

The first of the quakes had a magnitude of 4.8, was 4 kilometres deep, and centred 30km southwest of Haast at 11.45pm Sunday.

Geonet received 519 felt reports from that event, most indicating the earthquake to be light or weak, many coming from Queenstown and Wānaka.



The second was a 4.6 magnitude event at 3.31am Monday, at a depth of 6km, and was also 30km southwest of Haast.

That second earthquake led to 68 felt reports, largely indicating the quake was light or weak.

Geonet described both of the earthquakes as light.