Karamea road opens to escorted convoy after town cut off for six days

The first convoy departs Karamea after the town was cut off from the rest of the West Coast six days ago.

Milk tankers and trapped tourists can now travel the West Coast's northernmost highway six days after heavy rain caused flooding and slips.

Hundreds of people were isolated north of Westport after heavy rain caused significant damage to parts of State Highway 67 last week. Support and medical supplies were being delivered by helicopter and farmers had to dump milk as tankers were not able to get in.

Buller Emergency Management confirmed light vehicles had been able to leave Karamea in an escorted convoy at 9am on Monday.

Heavy vehicle drivers would have to wait until the road was prepared to accommodate them.

READ MORE:

* Motorists urged to avoid non-essential travel as wild weather causes road closures

* Wild weather set to worsen across North Island, as rain due to ease in the South

* West Coast flood breaks open old landfill, widespread damage to roads and bridges



“The heavier vehicles will be escorted through as soon as this is complete. We know everyone is eager to get moving, but ask that people remain patient for just a little longer,” a spokeswoman said.

The Buller District Council closed the road to Karamea on Wednesday as a precaution as a washout caused instability on the Karamea Bluff during the red alert weather event the week before.

Further slips came down on the road during the orange heavy rain warning last Thursday.

The extent of road damage at the Perserverance Bridge over the Inangahua River, between Reefton and Inangahua, was visible from a helicopter on Friday morning.

Tourist Wayne Harris said he had been stuck in Karamea since Wednesday after what was supposed to be a one-day trip.

He understood more than 60 people were stuck in the town.

Buller District Council infrastructure delivery manager Eric de Boer said traffic would be escorted over the Karamea Bluff at 9am, 1pm and 5pm daily.

People who wanted to leave or access Karamea needed to queue at those times at the closure sites: the Mokihinui bridge pullover bay on the Westport side and near the Lake Hanlon/StoneKingdom/Kahurangi Heights area at the Karamea side.

Buller District Council State Highway 67 (Karamea Highway) on the West Coast remains closed between Karamea and Mokihinui.

Karamea dairy farmer Frano Volckman said all farmers in the area were dumping milk as no milk tankers were able to get in.

There was also a lot of damage to farms in the Inangahua area after last week's heavy rain.

“We have had a very dry January with no rain at all and then two large rain fall events. It’s not ideal. No farmer wants to dump milk.”

Buller District Council/Supplied A slip at the Seven Sisters area on the Karamea Highway.

He said a $200,000 fund from the Government for affected farmers would be “gobbled up pretty quick”.

Buller deputy mayor Sharon Roche confirmed four homes were left unhabitable and 18 were damaged after water inundation. She expected the number could increase as more assessments were made.

“It’s been a wild ride for the community – we’ve had evacuations, flooding, slips, road closures, dump exposures, power outages and more. The resiliency of the community, contractors and emergency management teams has been put to the test.”

A state of emergency remains in place across the Buller district.

Staff remained at the Buller Emergency Operations Centre and local contractors continued to assess and repair damage to roads, power, and water.

Up to 200 metres of the old Reefton landfill was exposed due to flooding, and work was quickly carried out to temporarily cap the exposed area before ex-tropical cyclone Dovi passed through over the weekend.

WEST COAST EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT/Supplied A large slip has cut drinking water access to Waimangaroa on the West Coast.

“Staff continue to monitor the area and plan for more permanent works. Access has been challenging with weather and roading impacts, but staff are again, working as fast as they can to manage this site,” Roche said.

Teams would collect the remaining rubbish when it was safe to do so.

Waimangaroa, just north of Westport, has been without water since Thursday after slips damaged the pipes along Conns Creek Rd. Council staff and contractors were working to clear the slips, which were worse than expected in some areas.