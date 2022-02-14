'My lawyer will get me off', says drunk driver who blew almost four times over the limit

Two drink drivers appeared at Nelson District Court on Monday. (File photo)

A man found four times over the limit told police he liked to drink, and his lawyer would get him off the charges.

Richard Alan Flintoft, 56, appeared at Nelson District Court on Monday, pleading guilty to a third incidence of drink-driving.

The police summary said police pulled Flintoft over on High St Motueka at 6.28pm on December 11 2021, after responding to a complaint.

A breath test gave a reading of 974 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath, almost four times the legal limit of 250mcg.

According to the summary, Flintoft told the police: “I like to drink, I have been doing it for years and it doesn’t matter because my lawyer will get me off.”

Flintoft’s lawyer Mark Dollimore said his client’s last conviction was almost 25 years ago.

After years of being careful, he’d “had a burnout”, Dollimore said.

“He works as a builder, he’s under lots of pressure, and he was down because he hadn’t seen his teenage daughter for some time… he reached a meltdown scenario.”

The comments to police was an attempt at humour, Dollimore said.

“He thought he was being funny, he was intoxicated … he’s not saying he’s been drink-driving for years, it was just a frivolous comment.”

Judge Jo Rielly fined Flintoft $1130 and disqualified him from driving for 28 days. After this period, he could apply for an alcohol interlock device.

Also appearing on a third drink-driving offence was Georgia Shirley Victoria Howe, 34, who pleaded guilty to a charge relating to a January 16 incident.

The police summary said Howe’s vehicle was spotted by police on St Vincent St at 12.16am. Her lights were off, and the vehicle was crossing the centre line.

After a breath test gave 897mcg, Howe told police she had drunk three glasses of wine, and was on her way to help a friend.

Howe’s lawyer, Dollimore, said it had been the anniversary of a close friend’s death and Howe had had a drink.

Then, worried about a friend “going through a domestic violence situation”, Howe made the mistake of getting in her car, Dolimore said.

Howe was a full-time parent to three children with health issues. She had a steady job and was also training to “better herself”, he said.

Judge Rielly said the decision to drive was “inexcusable”. “It’s a shame to celebrate the passing of your friend with alcohol, and then choose to drive.”

Rielly fined Howe $1030 and disqualified her from driving for 28 days, after which she could apply for an alcohol interlock licence.