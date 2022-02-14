Covid-19 tracer app scanning will have 'debatable' value for shoppers as cases rise - public health expert

A public health expert says the value of scanning in while shopping in Auckland and Waikato is becoming “debatable”, as cases in the two regions soar.

Shopping at supermarkets and retail stores is not generally considered a high risk activity under the traffic light system, as long as mask and social distancing rules are followed.

Most people exposed to a Covid case while shopping are classified by the Ministry of Health and local public health units as 'casual contacts', meaning they have to self monitor for symptoms.

But in the past week, the ministry has not published a single location of interest in the North Island that is a retail store or supermarket – once a common location of interest around the motu.

Supermarkets used to regularly be deemed as locations of interest, but none have been notified as such in North Island in the past seven days.

In that time cases have soared from 188 on January 7 to 981 on Monday, the majority in Auckland and Waikato.

Professor Nick Wilson, of the Department of Public Health at the University of Otago, said the changing dynamic caused by significant spread highlighted the need for a regional or city-by-city approach to the virus in the coming few weeks.

“In Auckland and Waikato in particular there's now likely thousands of cases in the community, and it's becoming somewhat debatable the value of defining locations of interest and sending notifications to people, particularly those in low risk settings.

“We are going to see a change in approach, I think.”

Wilson said scanning in remained critical in high-risk settings such as bars, nightclubs, gyms and restaurants.

It also had value in the South Island and pockets of the North Island where cases were low and contact tracing was easier, he said.

“I don't think the level of risk has been adequately explained by the Government - if you are going into a nightclub for instance, it’s a vastly different risk level to a supermarket.”

Wilson said he didn't expect the Government to make an announcement telling Aucklanders they no longer had to scan in while grocery shopping, given the challenge of explaining it.

“I can understand why the Government doesn't want to change the messaging away from 'scan in everywhere'.

“In many ways it's still worth trying to get everyone to scan in.

“Getting people in the habit of it is a good thing, even if there's not as much value in it any more in places like a supermarket in Auckland.”

Professor Michael Baker, also of the University of Otago, said he felt it was still important to scan in everywhere, because it allowed the Government to decide the risk level of each exposure.

“It's a good habit to maintain. It's hard for people to make risk assessment judgements themselves and if they're scanned in it gives the Ministry the ability to send out notifications if they deem it necessary.

“That way, they are the ones making the decisions, not individuals.”

Baker said the Ministry's focus as cases ramped up would shift to high-risk settings, and the protection of the vulnerable.

The number of Covid Tracer QR Code scans, regularly over 3 million scans a day before Christmas, had halved to 1.5 million scans a day by February 9.

The Ministry has not published the data in its daily updates in the five days since, something Baker said was disappointing.

Retail NZ chief executive Greg Harford said he still wanted customers to scan in before shopping, and said retailers would continue to follow the Government's advice on QR codes.

A Ministry of Health spokesman said scanning in with the Covid tracer app remained a valuable tool, not just for helping to assess if you have been exposed, but also to get quick and accurate information to contract tracers if you catch Covid.

“The Ministry encourages everyone to continue to use the Covid-19 tracer app, regardless of the type of location or region of the country.

“When the Ministry publishes a new location of interest, scanning in will ensure you are alerted if you were at that location at the specified time.

“If you test positive for Covid-19 yourself and you have been using the Covid tracer app, contact tracers and public health units will be able to quickly and accurately where you have been while infectious.”

Deciding whether an exposure event at a particular setting – for example supermarkets, retailers, bars, and clubs - is high risk or not was an assessment made by local public health units and the Ministry’s national contact tracing team, the spokesman said.