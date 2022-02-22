Former MP Denis O'Rourke 'vindicated' after police drop charges over fatal wedding day crash

Denis O'Rourke, 75, feels vindicated after charges of careless driving, including one of causing death, were withdrawn in the Christchurch District Court.

Witnesses described the three motorcycles speeding along the windy road as going like “missiles” and “an accident waiting to happen”.

It wasn’t only speed and noise that made the motorcyclists stand out. One was wearing a blue fuzzy Elmo suit and a blue fuzzy helmet.

Former MP and city councillor Denis O’Rourke was coming the other way along the Governors Bay-Teddington Rd on the outskirts of Christchurch near the Port Hills.

The 75-year-old was ferrying a bride and two passengers to the historic St Cuthbert's Church in his 1954 black Citroen – decked out with white wedding ribbons – and began his turn into the church driveway.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Joshua William Broughan was riding towards this scene when he hit the vehicle driven by O'Rourke, who was turning right into a driveway.

In a split second, one of the motorbikes hit the left front of the vehicle, went onto the roof of the car and ended up hanging in a tree, 10 metres above the road. The rider, Josh Broughan, 30, died from his injuries. Another of the group clipped the front of the vehicle and the other found a gap. Both were unscathed.

It was March 6, 2021, about 3.45pm. O’Rourke would a few months later be charged with careless or inconsiderate driving causing death and careless or inconsiderate driving. He pleaded an emphatic not guilty and on Monday the charges were officially withdrawn by police.

O’Rourke said on Monday he felt “absolutely” vindicated and still found it inexplicable that police had charged him in the first place.

Not for a moment did he feel he might be to blame for the crash, he said.

“I’ve never had any doubt whatsoever and neither did my passengers about what the cause of the accident was.”

Supplied The 1954 Citroen wedding car involved in the crash in which a motorcyclist was killed in March 2021.

The stretch of road was a well-known racetrack and was dangerous because, although it was fairly straight, it went up and down so opposing traffic was hard to see, he said.

“I have no idea why police considered pressing charges against me. Everyone was well aware of what caused the accident.

“While I had turned right to enter the church grounds on the opposite side of the road, there was no opposing traffic in sight when I commenced the turn, my indicators were on, and my car was only travelling at 20kmh.

“The motorcyclists were travelling at very high speeds.”

Statements provided to police and seen by Stuff described the motorcyclists, who were travelling in a group, as going “like missiles”.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff O’Rourke was turning into St Cuthbert’s Church, on the Governors Bay-Teddington Rd, when two motorbikes crashed into his wedding car.

“I felt sick at how fast they were going. I thought to myself you’d be lucky to get back to Christchurch alive driving like that,” one witness said.

Another witness said the bikes were “absolutely gunning it”.

“I thought to myself, ‘that’s an accident waiting to happen’.”

One witness reported the motorcyclists had passed him at high speed, and he saw them tailgating the next car ahead. He then came across the crash.

“I didn’t see the driver [of the bridal car] but I saw a lady I thought was a bride standing near the car. She was wearing a bridal dress, and she had a small amount of blood on her cheek. I saw the blue fuzzy helmet on the side of the road beside a motorbike.”

Supplied Broughan, known to his friends as Joe, was killed when his bike collided with a bridal car.

O’Rourke said he had been “orally informed” that technical reports recently obtained by police confirmed the motorcyclists’ “reckless speed”.

O’Rourke said he was told police wavered about whether to press charges and appeared to have acted on a serious crash unit report that estimated the speed of the motorbikes at 70kmh. However, later reports, which he had not seen, apparently reviewed the speed upwards, and led to the dropping of the charges.

He felt “incredibly” disappointed with police and found the decision to proceed against him inexplicable.

The charges had damaged his reputation and jeopardised his position on two Crown agencies, even if he was now exonerated. He still had nightmares about what could have happened to his passengers.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Crash debris at the fatal motorbike crash near St Cuthbert's Church in Governors Bay in March 2021.

He had given thought to seeking redress but just wanted to put it behind him.

“I do want the police to do better in the way they assess these things.”

After the charges were laid, several local residents had contacted him about a longstanding problem with speeding on Governors Bay-Teddington Rd.

“They had to try for many years to get the speed limit reduced. But it is not being policed. Therefore, in a very real sense, the police themselves must bear a portion of the blame for the accidents caused by high speed.

“The boy racers who do this know that the chances of being caught are low, and they use this road as a racetrack with impunity.”