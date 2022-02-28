Things we didn't learn this week, to February 25

There were lots of things we didnât learn this week â not for want of trying.

Here are some of the questions we asked but didn’t get answered (or received inadequate answers) this past week. We will publish a list of unanswered questions at the end of every week, part of an effort to promote transparency from the public service.

To the Ministry of Education, asking to explain the advice and support given to Wellington schools near to the protest:

Q: How many security guards has the Ministry helped schools with – how many at which schools?

A: The question was not answered. Instead, this response came:

“We are working closely with schools and early learning services that are near the parliamentary precinct to identify any support needed. This support can include funding for additional staff to address concerns around safety and security for students as they travel to and from school.

We are also talking with Police on a regular basis so if the situation changes, schools and early learning services will be updated immediately and can implement their plans accordingly.”

Q: Has the Ministry of Education also advised the schools to practice lockdown procedures in their classes?

A: The question was not answered.

Q: Has the Ministry of Education provided any other support and advice to schools in the vicinity - and if so, what is it?

A: The question was not directly answered and details of further advice and support was not provided. The answer: “The priority for all schools and kura is the safety and wellbeing of their students and staff, and it would not be appropriate to identify schools or disclose details of safety arrangements in place.”

To Police:

Q: I understand further staff at PNHQ have tested positive - are you able to confirm how many cases there are now and what the current health advice is for staff - are most people working from home?

Q: Are you also please able to confirm how many officers working at the protest have tested positive and how many staff with Covid-19 work out of Wellington central station? (previously police confirmed a staff member based at the station had Covid-19)

A: Police has issued guidance to staff around our expectations on what to do when they feel unwell and when they should be isolating. Police has the same responsibility as any other employer and for privacy reasons will not comment on individual staff circumstances.

Questions sent at 1.48pm on Thursday, regarding protesters moving concrete blocks at a checkpoint and allowing 20 vehicles to enter:

Q: In regard to the bollards being moved – how many staff were manning the checkpoint when this took place? What action did they take to stop this from happening? Video online shows about two dozen police officers forming a human chain to stop protesters' vehicles from getting in and at least one person being arrested. Is this correct? Were any other arrests made last night?

A: No response as at 4pm Friday.

Q: Are you able to provide more details about the makeshift shields (police say protesters presented them during a confrontation on Wednesday night). How many people had them? And how were they used?

A. No response as at 4pm Friday.

To the Ministry of Health:

Q: How many Covid cases is the Ministry aware of in emergency and transitional housing?

A: No answer. They were given two days, but did not respond despite three follow-up emails.

To the Department of Conservation:

Q: (On Tuesday) In a few days it will be one year since the submissions closed on the Kawarau/Remarkables Conservation area consultation. I note the submissions still do not appear to be on the DOC website. (I requested to see these in December and was told they would be uploaded early in 2022). Can you advise when they will be available please? Also, what are the next steps in this process and when do you expect them to be taken?

A: (On Tuesday) Thanks for your email. I’ve just reached out to the team asking for an update; however, the manager is on leave today. Hoping to get you an answer in the next couple of days.

Q: (On Friday) Hi again. How did you go with this?

A: (On Friday) No further answer has been received

To the occupation organisers:

Q: What is being done to curb the aggressive and threatening behaviour of some protesters towards members of the public? What advice are the combined protest groups giving protesters around aggressive interactions? Are aggressive and threatening protesters being admonished, kicked out, or otherwise?

A: Given two days, but did not respond.

To the office of Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi:

Q: Just 0.87% of Resident Visa 2021 granted have been given to applicants of Chinese nationality, as of February 9. This is despite that applicants who are Chinese passport holders make up 11.38 per cent of all applicants as of February 13. Why the approval rate is so low for Chinese applicants? Are Chinese applicants facing additional barriers?

A: The eligibility criteria to be granted the 2021 Resident Visa is the same for every nationality. Some applicants may be required to provide additional information and some may also require third-party checks to be completed.

Q: Why is there such a hold up of approvals for Chinese applicants? The minister said "some applicants" - what is the criteria for determining whether an applicant requires third party checks?

Q: Are National Security Checks made mandatory for Chinese nationals who apply for RV2021? If so, why?

A: With regards to National Security checks, these may be required from applicants for a number of reasons. The Minister is unable to provide any further comment as information and statistics relating to National Security checks are withheld under s6(a) of the Official Information Act 1982.

To the Auckland District Health Board

Q: What percentage of patients turning up at Auckland Hospital’s emergency department on Sunday (February 20) and Friday (February 18) tested positive for Covid-19?

A: I’ve checked back with our team and as the specific data you asked for isn’t readily available within our existing reports, they’ve advised your request is best managed through the OIA process. I’ve forwarded your questions to our OIA team who will be in touch in due course.

Q: Could you explain why that information about the percentage of ED patients testing positive this past Sunday would require an OIA? Does it require extensive collation of data?

A: We don’t have this information available within our existing reports, so the team need to look into getting the data for you. We do our best to manage requests via media responses where possible, but there’s time like this one that it’s best managed via our OIA process.

Q: How many Starship Hospital staff are isolating at home as of Sunday, February 20, following the twelve cases last week?

A: As we’re now seeing very high numbers of COVID-19 cases in the community, it’s not unexpected for some of our workforce to be isolating at home as a result of testing positive for COVID-19.We don’t have the data readily available to show the specific break down of why staff are off work. We can continue to look at this question through the OIA process, but it is unlikely we will be able to provide the data you seek without substantial collation.

To Immigration New Zealand

Q: In 2007, the New Zealand Government signed the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

Article 18 (b) states that disabled people: “Are not deprived, on the basis of disability, of their ability to obtain, possess and utilise documentation of their nationality or other documentation of identification, or to utilise relevant processes such as immigration proceedings, that may be needed to facilitate exercise of the right to liberty of movement;”

Why does NZ Immigration policy A4.10 Acceptable standard of health (applicants for residence) contradict this?

A: Question unanswered

Q: There is currently a petition going through the Education and Workforce Select Committee to change the immigration system called: End discrimination on disability grounds in the immigration system.

It is recommending to the Government that the acceptable standard of health is reviewed so that the health requirements will be aligned to a strengths-based approach for disabilities and only screen for the most serious health conditions.

As the immigration ministry, what are your thoughts on this petition and this recommendation?

A: Question unanswered