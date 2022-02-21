New Plymouth District Councillor claims he's defending ratepayer rights at mandate protest

New Plymouth District councillors Murray Chong and Anneka Carlson at the anti-mandate protest in Wellington.

New Plymouth Mayoral hopeful Murray Chong believes he is standing up for the rights of his district's ratepayers through his involvement in the anti-mandate protest outside of Parliament.

While most of the protestors in Wellington were against the Covid-19 vaccinations and mandates, the third-term councillor, who has been joined in the capital by fellow councillor Anneka Carlson, claimed he was primarily protesting about the increasing number of “Government mandates”.

“I am fighting, not only for my own rights, but for the rights of all New Zealanders,” he said.

Chong, who is double vaccinated, cited an inability to take the Māori ward introduction to a referendum, and a potential mandate of Three Waters legislation as two of his biggest concerns.

“There will be other things coming,” he warned.

He was “a little disappointed” other New Plymouth councillors had not joined him in Wellington to “stand-up” for the rights of ratepayers.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told protesters at Parliament that they had “made their point”, and it was now “time to go home”, when she fronted on Monday.

STUFF Police walking in formation up Molesworth St after baricades were set up to contain the protest.

Later in the day Police said seven officers sustained injuries during the early morning operation to install concrete barriers to block some roads off to protester’s vehicles.

Some officers had human waste thrown over them by protesters.

Ardern’s view and Police comments followed criticism of the protest and polite urgings from the likes of Wellington City Council, Victoria University, Wellington schools and businesses that it was time for the protest to wrap up.

Such criticism was misguided, Chong believed.

“If you go into the closest supermarket (in Wellington), you go and talk to them, they’re doing a roaring business,” he said.

“You can’t get accommodation here. We are still giving the city money, so what’s the economic impact here from this? We’ve only shut down a couple of roads which means there is a detour,” he said.

Cr Chong believes the protestors had created a positive economic impact for Wellington.

“The Wellington City Council, they should think of the economic impact. We are giving them a lot more money than they think because everyone has to get their food from somewhere. What about the portoloos, I bet that’s a local firm who are hiring them out.

“None of that business would be there if it wasn’t for us.”

On Saturday a number of Wellington businesses near the protest site claimed the protesters had made a difficult time worse.

New Plymouth mayor Neil Holdom said there would always be elected members who believed they needed to protest and that was part of a having a diverse council.

“They are making a stand on their own values,” he said.

While Chong intended to leave Wellington on Tuesday to return to New Plymouth, he had not ruled out returning to the capital in the future if the protest continued.