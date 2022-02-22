'Go home': Te Ātiawa asks Picton protesters to 'respect our whenua and our tikanga'

All is quiet on Monday afternoon, but with plans for a weekday stage and a weekend stage for music, that could change.

Te Ātiawa o Te Waka-a-Māui iwi, the mana whenua and kaitiaki of Waitohi/Picton, have asked the Freedom Convoy protesters occupying Nelson Square to go home.

“You were not welcomed into our home and we ask that you respect our whenua and our tikanga,” Te Ātiawa o Te Waka-a-Māui Trust chairperson Rachael Hāte said on Monday, as the protest entered its third week.

“We ask how you would feel if someone came into your home uninvited, yelled abuse at your whānau and neighbours?

“How would you feel if those same people decided to pitch tents in your front yard and all around the place?”

SCOTT HAMMOND/ Stuff.co.nz Speakers tell the anti-mandate crowd in Picton on Wednesday they aren't sticking to their plan to leave Nelson Square.

READ MORE:

* Trespass notices delivered after Picton protesters refuse to relocate

* Covid-19: Protesters break promise and stay at Picton's Nelson Square

* Wellington's tangata whenua want protesters to leave

* Picton protesters defy weather

* Anti-mandate protesters to stay in Picton 'as long as we can'



Hāte said Te Ātiawa had met with the leadership of the protest movement in Waitohi/Picton and had “made clear the iwi position and expectation”.

“We hear your mamae (pain) but ask that you go home and do not cause mamae for us and our community in our home.”

The anti-mandate protesters occupying Nelson Square were delivered trespass notices by Marlborough District Council on Thursday last week after ignoring an agreed upon deadline with council to leave the reserve. They said they had decided to stay until the protest in Wellington was done.

Hāte said Te Ātiawa acknowledged the right of other New Zealanders to protest.

“We are not questioning your right to freedom of speech. However, we question why you think it is OK to come to our home uninvited and disrupt our way of life? We have a set of tikanga that has and continues to guide us and manuhiri (guests) who come into our home.”

Te Ātiawa had strongly advocated for their whānau to be vaccinated as “protecting our whakapapa and whānau is paramount”, Hāte said.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF/Marlborough Express Those occupying Nelson Square on Monday show no signs of vacating anytime soon.

Protesters responded to Te Ātiawa on Tuesday, saying they thanked the Picton community and Waikawa Marae for their “ongoing discourse with the Picton Freedom Camp”.

“We have reiterated our purpose is not to offend the local community but to express our ongoing distress at the continuing segregation and discrimination of ordinary Kiwis with no end-date in sight,” an emailed statement said.

Camp co-ordinator Craig Tough asked that the statement be attributed to the Picton Freedom Camp leadership team.

“There are members of Te Ātiawa who are supportive of Picton Freedom Camp’s kaupapa of dropping the mandates, so all Kiwis can have freedom of movement, of choice of livelihood, and freedom of association.

“Picton Freedom Camp continually stresses to anyone associated with it that good conduct is carried out at all times. However, like any organisation, each individual is responsible for their own behaviour when in any community.”

Tough told Stuff on Tuesday Te Ātiawa had been invited to have a look around the camp, but had declined.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF/Marlborough Express There were new faces at the camp on Monday, as people were coming and going every day, according to Camp co-ordinator Craig Tough.

On Monday, Tough said the protest was growing, despite Nelson Square being full.

“There are parks and holiday parks and things that people go and stay out at, and they come in for the day.”

He said “nothing's really changed” since they were delivered trespass notices by the council on Thursday, adding “we're just ticking along”.

The group hadn't heard from the council since, he said.

Tough said there hadn't been any significant police presence at the protest since the trespass papers were handed out either, saying “a couple policemen wandered around, but that's about it”.

Leaders were looking to introduce two new stages at the camp for live entertainment.

Brian Goodwin had been made camp stage co-ordinator. He said they were planning “one quiet stage for weekdays and a weekend stage”.

“We plan to get some bands in on Fridays and Saturdays.”

He said they were mindful of the “noise situation” though, and the music would wrap up at 9pm during the week and 10pm on Friday and Saturday nights.

Goodwin also wanted to apologise to neighbours of Nelson Square for the level of noise made by the protesters when they first arrived in early February.

“When we first got here we were all a bit excited, we can admit to that.”

Another protester Fiona Freeman, who said she was part of the group’s public relations team, said she had met with most of the neighbours around Nelson Square.

“We would like to thank the locals for their support.”

She also said “some of us [protesters] are considering settling in Picton permanently”, adding she’d had a “beautiful experience, it's been absolutely amazing”.