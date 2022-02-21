Far North fires: Exhausted firefighters stress need for evacuation plans

The Department of Conservation's Aroha Hughes explains how the Waiharara fire is impacting some of the rare species living in the Kaimaumau wetlands scientific reserve. (Video first published January 7.)

Two of four major scrub fires in Northland are now out, but exhausted firefighters are stressing the need for evacuation plans and fire-smart properties.

The Aranga fire in Kaipara, which saw seven homes evacuated on February 16, was mopped up over the weekend, Fire and Emergency Far North area manager Wipari Henwood said.

At its height, the fire burnt through about 70ha of native bush, grass and pine forest, with a section of the pine forest – owned by Te Roroa iwi – lost, Henwood said.

Alex McVinnie/Supplied One of the four fires in Northland, the Karikari Peninsula fire, is still burning a month on.

Another fire at Tahanga Rd, Lake Ohia, which also broke out last week, was extinguished on Friday.

But two other fires in the Far North were still burning, Henwood said.

Bayley Moor/Stuff Wipari Henwood, FENZ Far North area manager, says volunteer crews from Kaitaia, Houhora, Ahipara, Mangonui, Karikari, Rangiputa and Dargaville have been doing the hard yards. (File photo)

The largest fire, at Waiharara, began on December 18 and is likely to burn until August when winter rains can extinguish it.

The fire is the largest in Northland in several decades and has burnt through 700ha of scrub and peat.

It twice caused the evacuation of the seaside community of Kaimaumau, and once of residents to the north, but no properties have been lost.

Fire and Emergency/Supplied The Waiharara fire has burnt through a massive 700ha of peat and scrub, and it is the largest fire in Northland in decades.

Henwood said a control perimeter had been created around the fire, but the centre would be left to burn out because of the difficult terrain.

Nearby residents had been given instructions on what to do if the fire broke out again, he said.

Another fire on Karikari peninsula, which started on January 21, is also being left to burn through peat, although the size is much smaller at 6ha.

Sapeer Mayron/Stuff The four fires in Northland are concentrated around the northeast of the region, along with the Aranga fire in Kaipara.

Henwood said volunteer firefighters in the area, who were the first responders to these fires, were fatigued and frustrated with having to give up their spare time in summer.

Fire and Emergency relieved the volunteers, usually after the first shift, with contractors and Department of Conservation crews.

The Waiharara fire saw firefighters brought in from all over the country, staying at the site in a makeshift campground.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand/Supplied The Karikari Peninsula fire was one of three which began suspiciously, Henwood says.

But Henwood said the local volunteer crews were called back in to help with evacuations, and the sheer number of fires was adding to the stress.

The Tahanga Rd fire, the Karikari peninsula fire, and another fire at nearby Ahipara were all started suspiciously, with fire working with police to investigate, Henwood said.

“They [the volunteeers] don’t mind responding for their community but when we’re talking about arson and unwanted fire calls, that’s problematic for them; they get frustrated.”

Fire and Emergency/Supplied The Waiharara fire is burning close to avocado orchards and it continues to burn three months after it first started.

Northland residents should be vigilant for any suspicious activity in the area, and should contact police with any information, he said.

Landowners also needed to do their bit by not lighting fires when they were not allowed, he said.

All of Northland is at least in a restricted fire season, with fires needing a permit, and fires are completely banned in the top of the region.

On top of that, residents and landowners needed to be more aware of the risks of fire, which were increasing due to climate change, he said.

STUFF Raging Australian bushfires, Arctic “zombie fires”. Climate change can make wildfires more intense. This is how.

Henwood said every Northland community should have an evacuation plan in case of wildfire – with their value being demonstrated in Kaimaumau.

“The village of Kaimaumau had a response plan – we didn’t evacuate them, they evacuated themselves. They did it twice and they were awesome.”

Residents, particularly those living near rural areas, should also have a defendable space around their home – a space of 20m where there was no vegetation, firewood, dry leaves or long grass, he said.

“We see the evidence of this [the value in this] from overseas like our Australian neighbours, in Canada and the United States,” Henwood said.

“Our environment is changing.

“We’ve got serious concerns where people are living in vegetation – people need to wake up.”