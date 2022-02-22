Parliament occupation, Day 15: Politics, not health, driving mandate strategy, protest leaders say

A woman threw a water bottle at police as they arrested another person from the occupation on Monday.

There was a violent start to the third week of anti-vaccine mandate occupation around Parliament, with a car driven at a crowd and reports of substances thrown at police.

Police stepped up action on Tuesday, with about 200 officers carrying riot shields. They advanced their checkpoints by about 50m on Molesworth, Hill and Aitken streets.

Police said in a statement officers were equipped with shields, in order to protect themselves from objects being thrown, such as human waste.

At least three officers required medical attention after being sprayed with an unknown substance by protesters, the statement said.

The concrete barriers placed on the roads surrounding the camp by police on Monday morning are now adorned with the occupiers’ flags and signs. The barriers are intended to stop more vehicles from joining the camp.

On Monday night Assistant Commissioner Richard Chambers said the throwing of human waste, and the tipping of sewage down drains, showed genuine protesters were no longer in control of the behaviour around Parliament.

Police would continue to address the negative impacts of the protest on the capital, and were committed to returning the streets to Wellingtonians. They wanted to ensure students, permanent residents that live in the vicinity and those are travelling through the area could go about their business safely.

Stuff Police and protesters face off on day 15 of the Parliament occupation.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday the vaccine pass and mandate system would begin to lift once New Zealand is through its Omicron peak. Covid-19 cases are predicted to peak in mid to late-March, followed by a rapid decline in case numbers, she said.

Occupation leaders were not impressed, saying: “If Covid-19 is now mild, as the Prime Minister stated in today’s post-Cabinet meeting media conference, why do the mandates need to stay in place for even one day longer?

“Politics, not health, drive her strategy.”

Ardern also rejected any notion of engaging with protesters, following a group throwing human waste at police.

On Monday evening, Wellington mayor Andy Foster said recently met with so-called “influencers” of the Parliamentary occupation in his capacity as mayor. He refused to say when the meeting to place, the names of the representatives, or which group they represented.

“I believe they have some role, but as to what that role is I don’t know.”

He said he ran the meeting past the police, who advised him it could be helpful.