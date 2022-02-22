Parliament occupation, Day 15: Two arrests after clash with police reportedly injures three officers

Police move in to Hill and Molesworth Streets to tighten the access the protesters have in the area.

There was a violent start to the third week of the anti-vaccine mandate occupation around Parliament, with a car driven at a line of police and reports of substances thrown at officers.

With the occupation running into its third week, police continued to seize back the initiative by squeezing protesters out of the camp using their creeping blockade tactic. Stuff reporters in the occupation area said parts of the camp were thinning out.

Police stepped up action on Tuesday, with about 250 officers, some carrying riot shields. They advanced their checkpoints by about 50 metres on Molesworth, Hill and Aitken streets.

Three officers required medical attention after being sprayed with an unknown “stinging substance” by protesters, while others escaped injury when a car was deliberately driven at them after the wrong way down Molesworth St, a police statement said.

It said police officers were equipped with shields, in order to protect themselves from objects being thrown, such as human waste.

The three officers affected by the spray were taken to hospital, but were reported to be doing well.

Two people have been arrested for obstructing police and one person has been arrested for driving in a dangerous manner. Police said they were “extremely appalled” by the behaviour exhibited.

Assistant Police Commissioner Richard Chambers would not discuss tactical options moving forward.

“Our focus remains on opening up the roads and ensuring the safety of all people as best as possible.”

The concrete barriers placed on the roads surrounding the camp by police on Monday morning are now adorned with the occupiers’ flags and signs. The barriers are intended to stop more vehicles from joining the camp.

On Tuesday afternoon, about 100 police, some in riot gear, escorted a forklift that lifted barriers as police pulled the wooden pallets out from underneath.

Police said this was to reinstall the barriers after they had been moved by occupiers at the intersection of Bunny and Featherston Sts, and Lambton Quay and Bowen St.

The activity drew large crowds of occupiers and passers-by on their way home.

Jacky Dwane, who works on The Terrace, stood on the side of Bowen St, applauding and encouraging the officers. She said the occupiers had disrespected Parliament grounds, the Cenotaph and locals.

“I'm just sick of them. We want our city back.”

Police reported that cars, trucks and vans continued to vacate the protest area Tuesday afternoon.

Stuff Police and protesters face off on day 15 of the Parliament occupation.

“As we have previously stated, genuine protesters are no longer in control of the behaviour in and around Parliament,” police said Tuesday evening.

“Police do not wish to interfere with lawful protest, but the behaviours we are seeing are unlawful and will result in enforcement action.”

Police said that they will continue to have a highly visible presence in and around the protest area overnight.

Police visibility will again be increased in the area on Wednesday to provide reassurance to Wellingtonians as they travel to work, school or home.

A small group of people also protested outside the Prime Minister’s official residence, Premier House on Tinakori Rd, on Tuesday afternoon.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called the Police Comissioner Andrew Coster after hearing about the three officers being taken to hospital because she was concerned with the safety of police staff.

She criticised the behaviour of occupiers, saying their actions on Tuesday were disgraceful, and did not live up to the peaceful protest some claimed it to be.

Earlier on Tuesday, Defence Minister Peeni Henare said defence vehicles were on standby if they were required to move vehicles, however Ardern said she was confident they would not be required.

Some occupiers who have been arrested have refused to give their details to police and the courts. Refusing to sign bail documents, some spent longer than usual in custody.

Most have faced relatively minor charges of wilful trespass or disorderly behaviour that have three months jail as a maximum penalty.

On Tuesday afternoon Wellington Free Ambulance said a team of tactical paramedics would remain within the protest area at Parliament, but it would keep all other paramedic staff and ambulances out.

It means anyone needing an ambulance will be escorted to a designated spot outside the cordon where an ambulance would meet them, Wellington Free Ambulance spokesperson Rachel Wilson said.

“As of 3pm Wellington Free Ambulance has made the difficult decision to no longer enter the protest area at Parliament,” Wilson said.