Aucklander so keen for new road to open, they unofficially opened it themself

The under-construction Medallion Drive extension in Albany was briefly opened by a member of the public on Friday night, in what Auckland Transport called a “dangerous” act.

An Auckland resident was so keen for a new road to open, they snuck out at night and unofficially opened it themself.

Auckland Transport has been working on a $10 million extension to Medallion Drive in Albany on the North Shore since June 2020.

Once completed, Medallion Drive will link to a roundabout with Fairview Ave and a new traffic light intersection with Oteha Valley Rd, an arterial route into Albany and the East Coast Bays from the northern motorway.

It is hoped the 200-metre, two-lane road and bridge will improve connectivity in Albany, which is experiencing rapid residential growth, as well as reducing travel times and giving children at nearby Oteha Valley School a safer place to cross the road.

READ MORE:

* Auckland Transport: Albany to get $34 million new link road by 2021



Caroline Williams/Stuff Locals on social media recently questioned why the road is yet to open when it looks complete.

The project was expected to be complete by mid-2021, however it was now expected to open in early April, an Auckland Transport spokeswoman confirmed.

Do you know more? Email caroline.williams@stuff.co.nz

Locals on social media recently questioned why the Medallion Drive link road had not yet opened, as it had looked completed for several weeks, with minimal activity from contractors.

Caroline Williams/Stuff Each of the 18 barriers were filled with 400 litres of water, meaning specialist equipment was needed fo the member of the public to move them.

On Friday night, some locals got an exclusive preview, when someone took it upon themself to remove the barriers and unofficially open the road.

The unofficial opening will have required a “special set of tools” to move the 18 barriers, as each was filled with 400 litres of water to keep them weighted.

“The member of the public has had to empty the water out of all the barriers in order to move them,” the spokeswoman said.

Contractors were at the site by 9am on Saturday to put the barriers back and close the road again.

“The removal of the safety barriers was a reckless act that put lives at risk. As frustrated as people are, people can’t just open a road themselves when traffic signals aren’t in place. They need to leave the job to the traffic engineers,” the spokeswoman said.

As for the delay in opening the road, Auckand Transport is still waiting for the bridge to undergo a safety assessment, so a code of compliance can be issued.

“We definitely appreciate the public’s frustration over the delays with this project, but it’s important we stick to this process to ensure the bridge will be safe.”

Auckland Transport had reported the unofficial road opening to police.

“Not only was this dangerous, but it also meant wasted time for contractors when they could be working on other things.”

A police spokesman confirmed police had received an online report regarding the matter.

Anyone with information is asked to phone police on 105, quoting file number 220222/5660.