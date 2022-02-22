Children at Gloriavale made to work for 72 hours without sleep, Employment Court hears

The isolated West Coast Christian community of Gloriavale has set itself apart from the rest of society for more than 50 years.

A former Gloriavale member has told a court he worked for 72 hours without sleep to fulfil an order for the community’s honey business, Forest Gold Honey.

Levi Courage is one of a group of former Gloriavale members fighting against the Government’s decision to support the community leaders in classifying them as volunteers.

A group of leavers has lodged a case in the Employment Court against the attorney-general and Gloriavale leaders. A hearing before Chief Judge Christina Inglis is taking place this week, which will decide whether Gloriavale members are employees or volunteers.

The decision would have impacts on both those currently and previously living at Gloriavale regarding their working conditions, pay and employment rights.

Courage said he worked before and after school at Gloriavale businesses Forest Gold Honey and Moo Chews as a child. He said children go to school all year round without any school holidays.

When he left school at 15, he worked at Forest Gold Honey for up to 70 hours a week, sometimes starting at 3am against his will. He had only one week of holiday a year and if he did not work he was not allowed to eat.

“I wanted to do a building apprenticeship but [leader] Mark Christian said no I had no choice. Young people work where they were told to work,” he said.

He said an order for 200,000 75-gram honey jars which had to be fulfilled in three days.

He, along with a group of boys, worked for 50 hours without sleep, had a four-hour break and then worked another 72 hours without sleep to get the order done leaving him exhausted and with bleeding hands.

Cody Packer/Supplied Christchurch filmmaker Cody Packer's documentary on the Gloriavale Christian Community shows women at work in the kitchens.

“I was being used as a slave and not being paid... It was awful,” he said.

When the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) conducted a quality assurance audit on the honey business, Courage was told to hide in a chemical store for three hours until the auditor was gone, because at 14 he was an underage worker.

On another occasion, he was told to fill out a log book with 40 hours a week when he actually worked 90. He was expected to work while sick and recalled vomiting in a dairy shed during a milking. He said he did not get legal advice before signing a document presented by a leader that he felt he had to sign or be cast out from the community and shunned. Gloriavale and the Crown are relying on the signed documents to prove Gloriavale members give up their possessions and chose to work for the good of the community using their own free will.

The court previously heard from two former members Hosea Courage and Daniel Pilgrim about starting work at the community’s moss farm from when the age of 6.

The leaders would hit them and withhold food from them as punishment if they did not work fast enough.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Former Gloriavale member Hosea Courage has told a court he was beaten with a shovel and starved for not working fast enough when he was a child in the community.

Lawyer for the defendants Scott Wilson said Gloriavale witnesses would say there was no compulsion on children to work. He said adults signed a declaration to work and donate any profits back to the community.

“Activities are provided to support parents, and it’s a case of parental discretion whether children work in those activities ... the work is performed for the benefit of the community.”

Levi Courage said his parents tried to stop him and his brothers from going to the honey shed, but the leaders told them they had to.

He said the work was not performed for his benefit.

“My welfare wasn't good. I had a hard life growing up. We would get used for the greater good of the leaders being able to pay their bills. My needs were not met; physically or mentally.”

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Former Gloriavale members protest outside the Press Leaders debate before the 2020 election in a bid to see changes in the way the religious community is run.

The leavers’ lawyer, Brian Henry, told the court Gloriavale was a totally isolated community and its people lived a life without basic human rights.

He said the leaders coached members to say they were volunteers, so they were not required to PAYE and not entitled to minimum standards.

The members had to submit to how, where and when they worked without any choice, so they could not be volunteers, he said.

The Christian Partners, who worked at Gloriavale's businesses, were paid, but their bank accounts were controlled by the community and the money was immediately transferred into the community's account. Henry said the leaders claim that members got independent legal advice was “fiction” and a “scam” because the lawyers were chosen and paid for by the leaders.