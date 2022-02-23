Abuse victims not seeking help until violence starts – Ministry of Justice study

Victims of controlling behaviour from partners are half as likely to seek help if violence is not part of the abuse.

A Ministry of Justice study, drawn from the New Zealand Crime and Victim Surveys (NZCVS), showed 37 per cent of adults experiencing controlling behaviour sought help.

By contrast, 79 per cent of those experiencing violence alongside controlling behaviour reached out for help, most commonly from family.

The report showed under-30s were significantly more likely to experience violence and controlling behaviour from an intimate partner than older people.

Natalie Thorburn, the principal policy advisor for Women’s Refuge, said young people’s experience of violence or coercive control might differ from the dominant narrative about what abuse looked like.

Jemma Cheer/Stuff People are half as likely to report controlling behaviour if violence isn’t involved. (File photo)

A lot of abuse would use digital mechanisms, she said. It could be “equivalent in terms of intensity”, but not easily recognised.

Support services needed to be aware of how abuse could play out differently in younger age groups and work with police, communities and the justice system to shift understanding, she said.

The study showed the most common reasons for not seeking help included thinking the violence was normal or that help was not needed.

These findings “suggest that violence is normalised to an extent in Aotearoa”, the report said.

Thorburn while people were less likely to seek help when they were solely experiencing coercive control, that behaviour was often a precursor to violence.

“There’s clearly a gap in what people’s shared understanding of violence is and how bad it needs to be before people reach out for help.

“While violence is often the catalyst to help-seeking, it should never be considered a prerequisite.”

Jemma Cheer/Stuff For younger people, abuse may play out using digital mechanisms. (File photo)

The most common controlling behaviours were stopping people seeing or contacting friends or whānau and keeping track of a victim’s whereabouts.

People who were separated or not in a relationship at the time of the survey were more likely to experience controlling behaviours at a higher intensity.

“That's testament to how common post-separation control is,” Thorburn said.

“It's a really good reminder that, for a lot of women, giving the advice to ‘just leave’ doesn't necessarily make them safer – and it can make their lives harder.”

Women’s lives could be impacted for years after a relationship ended where perpetrators hadn’t let go of their intention to abuse, she said.

Few cases ended in prosecution, which she said indicated “we don't yet have an effective instrument to deal with post-separation harassment”.

Dr Michael Slyuzberg from the Ministry of Justice said the report would be used to design better family violence interventions.

“We found that there is a significant variation in types of family offending and help-seeking.

“This reinforces the need for a variety of interventions and support for victims from Government and society.”

Where to get help for domestic violence

Women’s Refuge 0800 733 843 (women only)

0800 733 843 (women only) Shine Free call 0508 744 633 between 9am and 11pm (for men and women)

Free call 0508 744 633 between 9am and 11pm (for men and women) 1737, Need to talk? Free call or text 1737 to talk to a trained counsellor.

Free call or text 1737 to talk to a trained counsellor. Kidsline 0800 54 37 54 for people up to 18 years old. Open 24/7.

0800 54 37 54 for people up to 18 years old. Open 24/7. What’s Up 0800 942 8787 (for 5 to 18-year-olds). Phone counselling available Monday-Friday, noon-11pm and weekends, 3pm-11pm. Online chat is available 3pm-10pm daily.

0800 942 8787 (for 5 to 18-year-olds). Phone counselling available Monday-Friday, noon-11pm and weekends, 3pm-11pm. Online chat is available 3pm-10pm daily. Youthline 0800 376 633, free text 234, email talk@youthline.co.nz, or find online chat and other support options here.

0800 376 633, free text 234, email talk@youthline.co.nz, or find online chat and other support options here. If you or someone else is in immediate danger, call 111.

Need help? If you or someone you know is in a dangerous situation click the Shielded icon at the bottom of this website to contact Women's Refuge in a safe and anonymous way without it being traced in your browser history. If you're in our app, visit the mobile website here to access Shielded.