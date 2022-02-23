No refunds for Victoria University students affected by occupation, students 'frustrated'

VUWSA president Ralph Zambrano says the disruption to university students warranted fee refunds, but the university’s vice-chancellor says that won’t happen.

Fee refunds are off the table for students unable to access Victoria University’s Pipitea campus, according to its vice-chancellor, despite growing calls from frustrated students.

Thousands of law and business students must take lectures online, following the closure of the university’s Pipitea Campus until April 11 due to occupiers’ tents, campervans and vehicles clogging the car park at Old Government Buildings and streets around Rutherford House.

That’s caused disappointment among some students– more than 27,700 have now signed a petition calling on city leaders to give students their campus back.

On Tuesday, the Victoria University of Wellington Student Association (VUWSA) penned an open letter to the Minister of Education Chris Hipkins, Police Commissioner Andrew Coster and University Vice-Chancellor Grant Guilford calling for a range of support measures.

Protesters have taken over Victoria University of Wellington Pipitea campus and the old government buildings.

That included an urgent request for a meeting with leaders, bus options to Kelburn campus for students, and course refunds, VUWSA president Ralph Zambrano​ said

The disruption to students, meaning they could not access lectures, health or library facilities at the campus – warranted some type of fee refund or rebate for the six weeks the campus was closed.

“It’s the lack of proactive planning and preparation to avoid the situation we are in now, that’s really disheartening and frustrating for students – because at the end of the day, we’ve been bearing the brunt of that inaction.”

Fourth-year law student Josimar Devereux​ said he would support a course refund due to the campus closure, but did not expect that to happen.

He was used to studying online now, and could manage the next six weeks – but he preferred in-person lectures, especially as the use of the Socratic method kept concentration high for students.

“I go into uni every day, we have a campus common room, we go to lectures, use the library where I set up and study...now we can’t really do that.”

Supplied Victoria University of Wellington vice-chancellor Grant Guilford said course refunds relating to the protest were off the table, as fees weren’t related to the way courses were delivered.

Third-year law courses range between about $700 and $850 per course for a semester. Devereux will study four papers per semester.

“I’m paying the same fees for my courses, but I’m only getting half the value.”

But Te Herenga Waka-Victoria University chancellor Grant Guilford said course refunds were off the table and students needed to be “pragmatic” about the challenges the university faced.

Fees were not based on how courses were delivered, and if that was the case – online lectures would actually be more expensive, as they usually required additional staff, Guilford said.

“I think people do need to be realistic we can’t protect our students from all the difficulties of a pandemic or all of the difficulties of an occupation of a campus. What we are doing is our best to maintain their academic progress, our staff have been wonderful in their ability to pivot and get these programmes online.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF A person was arrested after a car was driven at police and protesters during a dawn operation at the Parliament occupation.

Guilford was hopeful the campus closure could end before mid-April, which could happen if the protest kept thinning out.

The university would look to extend a scheme – where students can borrow laptops – if there was an increase in demand following the closure.