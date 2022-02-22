Rates concern as extra bedrooms and bathrooms spring up on QV site

Southland District councillor Darren Frazer lives in a three-bedroom house, not four as suggested by Quotable Value.

When Southland District councillor Darren Frazer checked the Quotable Value website this week it estimated his house had four bedrooms. It was news to him as last time he checked it had three.

Seems like others in the region were in the same position when checking the Quotable Value website for the latest value of their properties.

“Lots of people are commenting on how they have got extra bedrooms or extra bathrooms,” Frazer said at a Southland District Council meeting on Tuesday.

“Our place is three bedroomed and on the QV report it says it’s four. It’s quite common.”

People who were given the extra bedrooms and bathrooms were questioning whether it was adding to the values of their properties, and therefore whether they would have to pay more in rates as a result.

Council finance officer Nicole Taylor explained how it worked.

Though the average increase in residential property values across the Southland district was 46 per cent during the past three years, Taylor said the average value increase across all the district’s properties combined, was10.9 per cent.

“So generally if you have an increase above 10.9 per cent in capital value then you are going to probably share a greater amount of the rate burden. It’s not massive, but that is generally how it works.”

She later said the revaluation didn’t increase the total amount the council collected from rates, but it helped the council work out everyone’s share of rates.

Around half of the council’s rates were set as a fixed amount per property so wouldn’t be affected by changes in value.

The rest were set using the capital value of a property, but an increase in a property’s capital value did not necessarily mean paying more in rates.

“If your property has a ‘below average increase’ it’s likely to have no impact on rates and in some cases, may mean you pay less. A ‘higher than average’ increase could result in a rates increase.”

During the meeting, Cr Karyn Owen said there were “quite a few people, particularly online”, who were upset about their property valuations, mostly because they assumed that because their value had increased, their rates would increase accordingly.

“I just think there’s a lot of misconceptions that everybody’s property values go up and the council collects a whole lot more in rates.”

Taylor said if people were unhappy with their property information in the QV report they could raise it with Quotable Value.