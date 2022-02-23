Occupation Day 16: Students from high school to learn from home due to safety concerns

A person was arrested after a car was driven at police and protesters during a dawn operation at the Parliament occupation.

The occupation has reached day 16. On Tuesday police were met with increased volatility as they continued with new tactics to seize back the initiative.

On Tuesday morning, about 200 officers, later resulting in a clash with occupiers involving a car being driven into the rear of the police line. No police staff were injured, and the driver was apprehended.

Monique Ford/Stuff Police use shields in the morning skirmish with protesters at the Parliament occupation in anticipation of human waste being thrown at them.

At least three officers were treated after an unknown substance was sprayed in their eyes, police said.

On Tuesday afternoon, about 100 police, some in riot gear, escorted a forklift which lifted barriers as police pulled the wooden pallets out from underneath. Police said this was to reinstall the barriers after they had been moved by occupiers at the intersection of Bunny and Featherston Sts, and Lambton Quay and Bowen St. The activity drew large crowds of occupiers and passers-by on their way home.

Students from nearby Wellington Girls’ College will learn from home for at least the rest of the week because of the escalating tensions in the area.

“We are hearing from numerous parents, students and staff that they feel unsafe in Thorndon at present. The mood has changed and today seems to be a tipping point,” principal Julia Davidson said in a social media statement.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has continued to criticise the behaviour of occupiers, saying their actions today were disgraceful and did not live up to the peaceful protest some claimed it to be. Some protesters demonstrated on Tuesday afternoon outside Premier House in Thorndon, the prime minister’s offical residence in Wellington.

Earlier on Tuesday, Defence Minister Peeni Henare said defence vehicles were on standby if they were required to move vehicles, however Ardern said she was confident they would not be required.

Some occupiers who have been arrested have refused to give their details to police and the courts. Refusing to sign bail documents, some spent longer than usual in custody.

Most have faced relatively minor charges of wilful trespass or disorderly behaviour that have three months in jail as a maximum penalty.

In Picton, mana whenua, Te Ātiawa o Te Waka-a-Māui iwi, asked protesters camped in Nelson Square to go home.

“You were not welcomed into our home and we ask that you respect our whenua and our tikanga,” Te Ātiawa o Te Waka-a-Māui Trust chairperson Rachael Hāte said on Monday, as the protest entered its third week.

“We ask how you would feel if someone came into your home uninvited, yelled abuse at your whānau and neighbours?”