Vandals damage sundial at Christchurch Botanic Gardens

Vandals have stolen part of a sundial at Christchurch’s Botanic Gardens, leaving it shattered.

The pointer and dial of the Hunter sundial, located in the centre of the garden’s herbaceous border, were missing and parts of the sundial were cracked when a Stuff reporter visited the site on Tuesday evening.

Some plants next to the sundial appeared to have been deliberately flattened also.

A witness said a group was reading the sundial about 10.30am. Some others from the group went to look at the sundial about 10 minutes later and the structure was “smashed and the top removed”.

The Christchurch City Council had been notified, they said.

The council and police have been approached for comment.

According to a council document, the Hunter sundial was gifted to the Domains Board in December 1913 by John Hunter, who was reportedly also responsible for its construction and set‐up.

It is described as having an Oamaru stone pedestal or lectern with a brass shadow marker and slate dial.

It has four brass inscribed plates around its outer edge, which read: “The desert: shall rejoice: and blossom: as the rose.”

It was allegedly damaged by a member of the public in January 1914​.