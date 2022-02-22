Police find car near Kaikōura belonging to missing man

The car of a missing man has been found at a lookout slightly north of Kaikōura.

Wayne Taylor, 54, was reported missing on Tuesday morning.

He was last seen in Blenheim on Sunday but was expected to drive to Christchurch. When he was last seen, he was wearing dark blue jeans and a dark blue polo, police said.

On Tuesday, his 2011 Mercedes-Benz station was located at a lookout just north of Kaikōura.

“Wayne’s disappearance is out of character, and his family and Police want to locate him," a police statement said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 111 and quote file number 220222/5993.