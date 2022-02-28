Residents in over-60s complex 'may have to leave' after landlord hikes rents and opens it to all ages

Sanctuary Villas resident Brodie Cross and a number of his neighbours are upset at rent increases.

Elderly and disabled people living in a Christchurch subdivision fear they may have to leave their homes after the landlord revoked the complex’s over-60s designation – and said it will increase rents by up to $120 a week.

Most of the residents at Sanctuary Villas on Mairehau Rd in Burwood are on fixed incomes and some are not sure how they will afford the new rents.

They have accused owners Steve Brooks and James Cooney, the two men behind the Wolfbrook Property Group, of trying to push them out, leaving them feeling helpless and vulnerable.

It is an allegation Brooks has denied, saying instead that he is trying to operate a property management business amid big increases in costs.

Sanctuary Villas was built in the late 2000s as an over-60s complex, which prevented anyone under that age from moving in unless they had a significant health condition, injury or disability.

People moved there for the safety and quiet it offered.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff The over 60s status of Sanctuary Villas has been removed.

But last week some residents received a letter from the property manager telling them units would now be rented to tenants of all ages.

Wolfbrook had successfully applied to the council to have the over-60s restriction removed.

One resident in her 70s, who did not want to be named, said she could not believe it and did not understand how that could happen without residents being consulted first.

Christchurch City Council planning and consents head John Higgins said Wolfbrook Property Ltd applied for a resource consent in October to remove the status, and it was granted in December.

Supplied/Stuff Wolfbrook Property director Steve Brooks says he is trying to operate a property management business while negotiating big cost increases and tax changes.

He said no consultation was required under the Resource Management Act.

As well as the designation change, residents have been slapped with massive rent increases.

One pensioner received notice her rent would soon increase from $360 a week to $480, and others are bracing themselves for similar hikes.

Brodie Cross, 21, who has cerebral palsy, said he felt Wolfbrook was taking advantage of a vulnerable minority, mostly elderly and the disabled people, who could not fight back easily.

Cross lives on a fixed income and said he did not know how he was going to pay additional rent.

The 40 two-bedroom units used to be individually owned, but about four years ago Brooks and Cooney started buying the properties and repairing earthquake damage. This happened after owners had been through a protracted earthquake-related insurance battle.

Some people sold to Wolfbrook and moved on, and others sold but decided to stay as tenants.

CHRIS SKELTON There are a lot of shared spaces at Sanctuary Villas and no footpaths.

The residents claimed they were told by Wolfbrook that if they stayed on as tenants the rent would stay the same and the over-60s status would remain.

Brooks said no such assurance was made.

He said the over-60s designation was removed because he could not get finance with it in place.

Any changes in tenancies were not going to happen overnight because most of the units were already tenanted, he said.

Wolfbrook, which owns and manages 300 properties, would look for the tenants best-suited to the property, Brooks said.

Supplied James Cooney is a fellow director of Wolfbrook Property Group, which owns and manages about 300 properties.

“We make sure we put the right people into the right property.”

Brooks said all rents at Sanctuary Villas would be increased to reflect market rates.

“We are treating it as a business. We have to factor in costs.”

He said ongoing operational costs on landlords were increasing under the Labour government, including tax changes.

“By no means are we profiting, we are not.”

He said the tenants who used to own the properties have had substantial insurance payouts as well as payments for their properties, so he questioned that some did not have ability to pay the increased rent.

One resident said she did not want to sell but felt she had no choice once Wolfbrook had bought the majority of homes, and after the remaining owners – of which she was one – were told they would have to pay $100,000 towards repair costs.

Tenants Protection Association manager Penny Arthur​ said landlords were only allowed to put the rent up once a year and the only limit on the amount of any increase was that it could not be substantially higher than market rate.

She said the market rate for Sanctuary Villas would have gone up when the over-60s status was removed.

“It’s not an increase that is sustainable.”