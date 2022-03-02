How to hold back 45 million cubic metres of water: Repair plans for Waikato's Lake Waikare dam control gate

The dam gate is 55 years old and can be found at Lake Waikare in north Waikato.

A 55-year-old dam gate that holds 45 million cubic metres of water needs repair, leaving the Waikato District Council the job of containing all that water in the meantime.

The northern outlet control gate at Lake Waikare, near Te Kauwhata, requires work and must be brought out of the lake for that to happen.

This means the lake will be dammed using a heavy-duty plastic pipe filled with water called an Aquadam. The weight will keep it on the lakebed.

A steel and timber gate, a stoplog, will then be fixed to the wing walls of the existing control gate, and once that is in place the Aquadam will be removed.

Waikato District Council The Lake Waikare gate that needs repairing is 12 metres long by four metres high, made of steel and very heavy.

The Aquadam is being imported from America and is about 60 metres long and three metres high.

Even moving the old gate to a workshop for repair poses a challenge, the council’s regional resilience principal technical advisor Ghassan Basheer said.

“That in itself is like moving a house on a trailer and will take about 24 hours to get it on, so it’s all taken a lot of careful planning and organising.

“We’ll also be repairing the concrete floor on which the control gate sits, and the rock lining at the entrance to the entire structure.”

The water in Lake Waikare needs to be contained, so it doesn’t flood the Whangamarino Wetland, which is an international site recognised for its outstanding biodiversity.

Basheer said the $1.3 million project to repair the gate and hold back the water “is quite a complex exercise because of the consequences if suitable and robust controls are not in place.

Waikato District Council The channel control gate discharges into the Whangamarino Wetlands, and stops the area being flooded.

“There is about 45 million cubic metres of water in Lake Waikare, which essentially would overwhelm the Whangamarino Wetland and raise its levels by at least 600-700 millimetres, impacting on the prized fauna and flora that live there.”

The current gate is 12 metres long by four metres high, was installed in 1965 by the Waikato Valley Authority, is made of steel and is very heavy.

The gate seals are worn, and it’s leaking, which impacts the control of the lake level, and a repair is required by its resource consent as part of the Waikato flood protection scheme.

Council staff have engaged with iwi and key stakeholders and worked closely with consultants and contractors on the project.

A blessing was undertaken and physical works are expected to start in the first week of March.