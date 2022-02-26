Farmers never gave up in eight-year battle with real estate company

Julie and Phil Routhan bought a dairy farm in 2010 after PGG Wrighton Real Estate said it had a "rockstar" production. But no matter how hard they tried, they couldn't reach the production figures.

West Coast dairy farmers Julie and Phil Routhan took on rural real estate giant PGG Wrightson over crucial but inaccurate information provided when they bought their farm. They won, but the battle nearly destroyed them they tell MARTIN VAN BEYNEN.

In the valley they called him the "midnight farmer".

Phil Routhan, now 61, earned the tag because he was often seen working in the paddocks at night, his tractor lights on.

"In my view, hard work fixes everything. You get the very best advice, and you work like you've never worked before,” he says.

The hard work, however, didn't and couldn't fix the problem with which Routhan and his wife Julie, now 60, were struggling.

They were trying to get production on their dairy farm up to a figure that underlaid all their farm budgeting and bank lending.

That figure had been provided by the real estate company selling the farm, apparently based on past production. But, unbeknown to the Routhans, it was wrong.

With their bank unhappy, the Routhans kept pouring money and exhausting effort into the farm.They doubted their pasture, their cows, their infrastructure but especially themselves.

When they found out they had been chasing a mirage, another battle started, one that would come close to destroying them.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Former dairy farmers Julie and Phil Routhan won nearly $1.7m in a court battle with PGG Wrightson Real Estate.

Change of life

Julie and Phil Routhan were inexperienced dairy farmers when they bought their farm near Hokitika but Julie, at least, had plenty of farming pedigree.

Her family had been farming in the area for generations, and she grew up on a dairy farm. Phil, a fifth generation West Coaster, who trained as a plumber, became a director of Plumbing World (NZ) and NZ Plumbers Merchants and ended up chairman and then chief executive of the Plumbers, Gasfitters and Drainlayers Board, based in Wellington.

They had always wanted to have a go at dairy farming and when Phil Routhan's job ended in a public controversy and his dismissal, they looked for a change for themselves and their two young children.

In 2010 they began looking for a suitable property and found a 105ha dairy farm called Farm 258 in the Kokatahi-Kowhitirangi Valley. It was owned by Nelson Cook, a well known identity in the area whose grandfather was a founding director of the Westland Co-operative Dairy Company. The Routhans had already developed 73ha near Farm 258 as a block where cows could winter.

The Routhans had had previous dealings with Greg Daly, a senior rural estate agent at PGG Wrightson Real Estate, and asked him to approach Cook. Cook confirmed the farm was on the market and described it as a "rockstar" farm with a price tag of $2.8m. Daly prepared a proposal which said the farm had produced an average of 103,000 kilograms of milk solids (kgMS) on average over the previous three years.

Supplied Julie Routhan’s dream of dairy farming with her husband Phil turned sour over a crucial wrong steer from a real estate company.

The couple say the figure was provided "several times over" and they had no reason to doubt it given the faith they had in PGG Wrightson’s brand and reputation.

The farm deal was settled on December 20, 2010 and was mostly funded by a $1.5m loan from a wealthy friend and borrowings from Rabobank.That left the couple with about $700,000 in the bank to spend on improving the farm infrastructure which they realised was in a bad way.

"We were excited because although the infrastructure on the farm was run down, here was a farm producing at a high level," Phil Routhan says. "We knew we had a lot of hard work ahead but that didn't faze us."

Production disappoints

Supplied Phil Routhan, known as the midnight farmer, turned a run-down farm into a picture with hard work and tenacity.

When the couple started, the idea was that a farm manager would look after the dairying side while they fixed up the infrastructure, including re-fencing, updating the milking shed and rebuilding the farm house which was in dire need of refurbishment.

It was soon clear the farm was well behind the production figure the Routhans (and their bank) had relied on. They began questioning the farm manager who was adamant he wasn't doing anything different to the previous season.

"We became really concerned and that ruined the relationship," Phil Routhan says.

The manager left before the first season was over. The Routhans took over milking and management as well as working on farm improvements. In their first year on the farm they spent $500,000 trying to bring the farm up to speed.

They also sought advice, including from PGG, whose expert recommended resowing the whole farm.

"We did wonder how the pasture had deteriorated so much in a year but we forked out the money," Phil Routhan says.

They added supplementary feeding to the cows’ diet and put extra fertiliser on the pasture. Soon the farm was looking a picture but production was still well behind the figure at which the farm was viable.

“We asked ourselves what we were doing wrong. We looked at every avenue and probably the hardest questions were of ourselves," Phil Routhan says.

One of their advisors, a retired dairy farmer, thought the problem might be Routhans’ cows which he thought were poor milkers. The cows were leased from Cook and when they tried to cancel the lease, Cook took them to arbitration where they lost.

During the arbitration process, the Routhans asked Cook for his certified production certificates but he refused. Eventually he agreed and in late 2014, the Westland Milk Products handed over the certificates for the three seasons before they had taken over the farm.

They showed the three-year average was actually about 99,000 kgMS. More importantly, in the Routhans' view, was that after a 108,000 kgMS high in the 2007/08 season, reached with a huge amount of extra fertiliser and wintering cows off the property, production declined rapidly to 90,000 kgMS.

In their best year they were able to achieve only 87,000 kgMS. At a dairy payout of $6.50 a kilogram of milk solid, 10,000 kgMS was worth $65,000. In the 2011/12 and 2012/13 seasons, the Routhans hardly got to 80,000 kgMS. The shortfall was the difference between success and failure, they say.

Julie Routhan says the disclosure of the figures helped restore their self belief.

“The bank had questioned everything we did. There was this doubt behind everything. Suddenly it was gone. We were no better off financially but our belief in ourselves was back."

Later they would find out their production for the four seasons from 2010 to the 2014 was above the district average.

In November 2015, the Routhans got their documents together and wrote PGG a letter asking for PGG to compensate them for getting them into a farm using the wrong numbers.

Naively they thought PGG would hear their concerns and fix the problem. They were soon to be disabused.

Supplied Julie Routhan, right, poured her heart and soul into her Hokitika farm to no avail.

First rounds

Initially the Routhans received a polite reply saying their complaint would be looked into.

“Then things just drifted. We thought this was going nowhere,” Phil says.

After a face-to-face meeting with PGG in Christchurch in July 2016, they spent the next two years providing information to PGG's lawyers. It became a paper war.

“They would ask for certain documents in a letter. You would think you were getting some traction. Then nothing would happen, and then they would ask for this and this and this. It just grew and grew,” Julie says.

After providing thousands of documents with no progress, the Routhans, with the help of a lawyer friend, filed proceedings in the High Court in Christchurch in July 2018. They claimed that PGG had breached the Fair Trading Act, had been negligent in providing crucial information and had been deceitful.

With battle lines drawn, the parties then entered a phase of the litigation in which they had to provide each other with all relevant documents in their possession, including emails, reports, bills, bank statements, etc.

It is a particularly tedious part of litigation and can be extremely time-consuming and expensive. Julie spent three months in the office finding documents and waiting for the next request, often, or so it seemed to the Routhans, for the minutiae of their personal and farm expenditure. They wondered if the process was just a tactic to “burn them off”.

Eventually the Routhans had satisfied all their discovery requirements, and it was their turn.

Battle all the way

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Phil and Julie Routhan are now preparing for the next phase of their battle with PGG Wrightson Real Estate

They were particularly keen to get PGG's policy and procedures but PGG refused citing intellectual property and confidentiality.

It took another court hearing and a number of judicial telephone conferences before PGG handed over the requested files.

"That's when we knew their systems had absolutely misfired," Phil says.

They then entered their "darkest stage", they say, as they countered new attacks on their farming ability. They were still trying to run the farm and keep up their end of the legal battle. But there was no question of giving up.

"Not once did I think of that," says Julie Routhan. "There's no way any person should be treated the way we were treated."

Phil Routhan says the battle was relentless. He would get up to milk the cows at 4am and spend four to six hours a day working on the case.

"To me, it looked like they have this mandate where they attack you on every front, and they wear you down, and they break you."

By the end of 2018 the Routhans’ financial position was perilous. They had ploughed all their spare cash into the farm and spent thousands on their dispute with Cook over the cows. The fact payments from Westland Milk Products plummeted in 2015 and 2016 didn't help.

At the request of the bank the farm went on the market but didn't sell until the end of 2020 when the farm fetched $1.3m less than they paid. They also sold their run-off block, which PGG had valued at $1.6m, for $761,000.

The Routhans say are not sure if they could have kept farming and gave their full attention to the upcoming trial.

John Hawkins/Stuff Justice Rachel Dunningham presided over Julie and Phil Routhan’s case against PGG Wrightson Real Estate.

Heart and soul

The two-week trial began in the High Court in Christchurch on August 3, 2021, before Justice Rachel Dunningham. By now the Routhans had a legal team led by Wellington lawyers Dan Kalderimis and Ollie Neas and spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on legal fees and expert reports.

The thrust of the Routhans' case was they would never have bought Farm 258 if they had known its true production figures and would have instead bought a cheaper farm nearby. They estimated their losses at $3,184,000. Phil spent two days giving evidence.

PGG denied any negligence saying the Routhans had brought their misfortune on themselves. It questioned whether the Routhans had actually relied on the proposal document which, in any event, had a disclaimer.

The Routhans, it said, had failed to do their due diligence, were inexperienced farmers and had failed to mitigate their losses once they knew the farm could not produce at the level represented. At best the Routhans were due no more than $50,000.

Justice Dunningham, who said the Routhans had put their “heart and soul” into their farm, found PGG had infringed the Fair Trading Act and been negligent, including by breaching its own procedures.

She awarded the couple $2,122,000, calculated as the "additional loss of value of the farm properties as a consequence of the forced sale ($1,442,000) and the investment in infrastructure and improvements not reflected in the sale ($680,000).

Then she deducted 20 per cent for amounts spent by the Routhans on capital items such as a feed pad and stand-off area which had no bearing on production or productivity. That meant PGG had to pay the Routhans $1,697,600, plus interest and costs.

Julie Routhan says she was delighted by the decision and felt vindicated but knew it wasn’t over.

Phil Routhan, who now spends his time working for friends, also felt vindicated but also "almost sad in a way".

“What we've been through should never have happened. They could have fixed the problem when we first came to them. All they have done is fight.

“We think their corporate behaviour was disgraceful. If we were not the people we are they would have burned us off.”

No celebration

The Routhans haven't gone out celebrating just yet. They are preparing for the "next battle", says Julie, who is not currently working due to the stress of the last 10 years.

PGG, facing a potential payment of about $3m (including interest and costs) to the Routhans, has appealed Justice Dunningham's decision and is also fighting the costs estimate.

The Court of Appeal has yet to set a date for the hearing.

PGG declined comment for this story, citing the upcoming appeal.