Tramper hikes up hill to phone for help after woman's fall

After his companion had a fall, a tramper hiked uphill until he got cellphone reception to summon help.

Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter pilot Colby Tyrrell said the service was notified just after 5pm on Friday about the incident near Diamond Lake in the Kahurangi National Park, near Cobb Reservoir.

The duo did not have a personal locator beacon (PLB), so after the woman fell, her companion noted the GPS position and started to head higher, Tyrrell said.

“Her companion had to hike uphill a long way, gaining height to get a cellphone reception.”

Fortunately, the position the man provided emergency services was accurate enough to find the woman, Tyrrell said.

“If they had a PLB it would have been more straightforward, and we would have got to them quicker.

“[But] under the circumstances they did what they had to do, and they did it well, and the crew were provided with a good latitude-longitude position.”

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman confirmed the woman had minor injuries, and was taken to Golden Bay Hospital.

The rescue was one of four jobs for the NMRH on Friday. The others included a medical transfer, and transporting a man with lacerations and a spinal injury from Picton to Christchurch Hospital’s spinal unit.