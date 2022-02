A small plane crash-landed on the outskirts of Hamilton on Saturday afternoon. (File photo)

A person has been taken to Waikato Hospital with minor injuries after a plane crash outside of Hamilton.

A police spokeswoman said they received a report that a plane had potentially crashed at 3:36pm near Whatawhata Road on Saturday.

She said a helicopter arrived at the scene shortly after that and found a plane that had crash-landed.

“The sole occupant of the aircraft has been transported to Waikato Hospital with minor injuries.”