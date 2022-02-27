'It’s just not nice': Russian goods shop in Christchurch defaced with graffiti

A Christchurch shop selling Russian goods has been defaced with graffiti, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The shop owner, who asked for his name not to be published, spent Saturday removing the words “F... Russia” from the front window of his store on Briggs Rd in Shirley, called Russian Shop.

The owner said he was of Russian and Ukrainian descent and that his store sold Russian, Ukrainian and Polish items.

“It’s just not nice and just frustrating,” he said, adding that he was disturbed by the attack but had since calmed down.

He has lived in New Zealand for 27 years.

The shop owner felt people needed to learn more about what was happening between Russia and Ukraine, “before acting like that”.

“I’m part-Ukrainian, part-Russian, and I’ve followed that situation since 2014,” he said, referring to hostilities between the two countries when Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula.

Since then, fighting has been ongoing in the eastern Donbas region, which is internationally recognised as part of Ukraine.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, and fighting continues across the country. In Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, a city-wide curfew is in effect until Monday morning.