Racer critical after Oreti Speedway crash

A Southland Sidecar Champs competitor has been taken to hospital in a critical condition following a “race-related incident”.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said they were called to the Oreti Park Speedway, near Invercargill, at 3.50pm on Saturday for an incident involving a motorcycle.

Fire crews from Winton and Invercargill responded, the spokesperson said, while a St John spokesperson confirmed the patient was taken to Southland Hospital in a critical condition.

READ MORE:

* Police seek car involved in critical Southland crash

* Car catches fire after driver crashes into ditch, seriously injuring two people

* One person in critical condition after crash between ute and motorbike in Southland



Southland Motorcycle Club president Andy Underhay also confirmed the incident on Sunday morning, saying it was a racing-related incident and that no members of the public were injured.

The Southland Sidecar Champs were due to take place at the speedway on Saturday from 3pm, but Underhay said the rest of the event was called off.