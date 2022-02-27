Busy Saturday afternoon for Southland firefighters

Firefighters were at one point worried they wouldn’t be able to contain a car fire turned vegetation fire in Southland on Saturday.

Firefighters were kept busy for hours on Saturday afternoon fighting two vegetation fires in separate parts of Southland.

The first was in McStay Rd, in Rimu, where a Kingswell crew were called to reports of a hedge fire at 2.30pm.

They found a 30-metre-long hedge fire and had to call for more water and manpower, which a crew from Hedgehope – 29 km away – assisted with.

A spokesperson for Fire and Emergency New Zealand said St John were also called to the scene after an occupant of a nearby property developed heart issues.

After extinguishing the blaze, crews attended to hot spots and were only able to leave the scene at 6pm.

Meanwhile, firefighters from Waimahaka were called to reports of a car fire on Waituna Lagoon Rd, 34km east of Invercargill, at 3.50pm.

The crew found the vehicle 100m off the road, which they were unable to access until a four-wheel drive vehicle arrived from Invercargill at 4.43pm.

By this time, the fire had spread to the vegetation surrounding the car, covering 150m x 15m, while also causing a nearby 5m x 5m spot fire.

A helicopter was on standby as crews worried they may not be able to contain it all, the FENZ spokesperson said, but the helicopter was later stood down.

Units from Invercargill, Waimahaka and Curio Bay attended the fire, eventually leaving at 7.45pm.

Crews from Invercargill and Winton also responded to a racing-related incident at Oreti Park Speedway at 3.50pm Saturday, where a patient was taken to Southland Hospital in a critical condition.