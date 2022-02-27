'It was tearjerking' – emotional support for Ukraine in Christchurch march

More than 100 protesters marched through central Christchurch on Saturday in support of Ukraine, following Russia's invasion of the eastern European nation.

As she marched in solidarity with her homeland, Liza Khorozova was moved to tears.

The 21-year-old was born in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, but emigrated to New Zealand when she was 18 months old. On Saturday, she joined about 150 people in Christchurch on a march protesting Russia’s invasion of the eastern European nation. The conflict has already killed nearly 200 people and caused some 120,000 Ukrainians to flee. A curfew is in place in Kyiv until at least Monday.

The protesters marched through central Christchurch, carrying Ukrainian flags and various placards, painted in the country's signature blue and yellow colours.

READ MORE:

* 'It’s just not nice': Russian goods shop in Christchurch defaced with graffiti

* Ukraine's President refuses to flee, urges the country to ‘stand firm’

* Stark image shows no planes above Ukraine as Russia mounts invasion



Many carried the same slogan: “Stop Putin” – a reference to Russian president Vladimir Putin, who is driving the invasion.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Protesters marching in Christchurch on Saturday, just days after the Russian invasion of Ukraine began.

Khorozova said the turnout was incredible and more than she expected.

“It was just amazing because I got to talk to a few people and they don’t necessarily have ties to the Ukrainian community, but they’re just showing their support and trying to spread awareness,” she said.

“Honestly, it was just tear-jerking.”

She feared that the conflict could go beyond Ukraine and affect the whole world.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Liza Khorozova, 21, pictured here in the white dress with her sister Veronica, 10.

“I just want people to know that they shouldn't be in the mind of sitting back and relaxing because it does affect us, and even [if] they don’t have direct ties to Ukraine or Ukrainian community, it’s a big thing.”

Khorozova still has family back in Ukraine, including two grandparents, Anna and Vova Moskina.

“Every phone call that you get, it’s a bit of hope,” she said, “But then also it could be the last phone call you get.”

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Stop Putin was one of many slogans adorning placards at the protest.

Her grandparents live in Kyiv and are remaining in their apartment for now. They have two bags packed and waiting by the door: one with emergency evacuation equipment and the other with valuables.

The pair have not evacuated to a bomb shelter or subway due to the risk of contracting Covid-19 from the crowds of people. Khorozova said her grandfather, Vova, is immunocompromised.

Still, Khorozova said they know what it is like to leave home. In 1986, her grandparents were forced to leave everything behind in the city of Pripyat, as a nuclear disaster unfolded at nearby Chernobyl. Pripyat remains abandoned today.

“They don't want to leave another home,” Khorozova said.

“Until the bombs start flying next to them and shattering stuff next to them, they’re not going to leave.”