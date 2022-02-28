Council asks for explanation from police regarding protesters flushing toilets

Anti-mandate and vaccine protesters continue to bring more infrastructure into their occupation of Parliament's grounds, which has been ongoing for three weeks.

The Greater Wellington Regional Council has called for an explanation from police at how protesters were able to build fully functioning toilets that are flushing sewage into the city's wastewater network.

The two makeshift toilets are sitting in the middle of the intersection of Molesworth and Hill streets. Two others were under construction in front of the Court of Appeal yesterday.

Those constructing the toilets were using power tools and large sheets of plywood. A man helping with the construction declined to comment but said there were people of all trades at the occupation helping.

Wellington City Council confirmed the toilets were draining into the wastewater network, not into stormwater drains.

“This is clearly an illegal connection,” council spokesman Richard MacLean said.

Due to the volatile nature of the occupation the council was advised against sending staff to inspect the toilets by police, due to the risk to their health and safety, MacLean said.

“We also note that the connection to the wastewater system means the sewage is not entering the harbour. We are discussing the issue with police and other agencies and considering our options,” MacLean said.

Greater Wellington chairman Darren Ponter said he had sent police a “please explain” message asking how this had been allowed to happen.

Police have been approached for comment.

On Thursday, police said it was only allowing essential supplies such as food and sanitation to be connected from the perimeter.

“Police are not allowing any vehicles, tents, or other equipment to enter the cordon,” they said.

Ponter said the council would investigate the plumbing along with iwi, police, the Wellington City Council, and Wellington Water and was “deeply disturbed” by the images of the toilets.

Authorities previously warned of sewage being flushed into stormwater drains and contaminating Wellington harbour and last week told people to stay out of the harbour.

Meanwhile, two protesters began constructing a treehouse in a tree in front of the Beehive yesterday.

The men, who declined to be named, said they were building it for people to use as a platform to avoid police, if officers tried to clear the site.

“I’m basically building this because I f…ing can,” one said. He believed police wouldn’t be able to use a taser on anyone who was up in the treehouse.

Police on Sunday issued a warning: “Aggressive behaviour from protesters, extremely poor sanitary conditions, the confirmed presence of Covid-19, and the number of unwell people amongst the group all make for an unsafe, and unpleasant environment for anyone thinking of joining the activity.”

Regional Public Health confirmed seven people linked to the protest have tested positive for Covid-19 and three have been hospitalised.